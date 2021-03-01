LIST: Benefits of airfryer and recipes

MANILA, Philippines — People's need to be healthy these days for obvious reasons have resulted to trends in cooking.

While it is common for these to involve healthy recipes and dishes, there's one that involves an appliance and its method of cooking.

The airfryer has been around for years, but it's become more popular these days. Many are drawn to it because of its promise of "healthier" way to cook the usually delectable yet deep-fried or fried food.

Do those promises have an ounce of truth?

In MedicalNewsToday article titled, "Are air fryers healthy?" by Abbey Ryan and medically reviewed by Katherine Marengo, dated April 2, 2019, it listed the health benefits of air fryers with emphasis on proper usage.

These include:

promotion of weight loss, which occurs because of the reduction of unhealthy oils in the process of cooking;

more safe than deep frying because there are no risks of spilling, splashing or accidentally touching hot oil;

reduces disease risk by consuming less deep-fried food;

reduces the risk of toxic acrylamide formation

Acrylamide is a compound that can be formed while frying food in oil, especially during high-heat cooking methods, such as deep-frying. The article mentions a study that says the compound "may have links to the development of some cancers, including endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic, breast, and oesophageal cancer. Additional studies have also suggested a link between dietary acrylamide and kidney, endometrial, or ovarian cancers, though the results are uncertain."

Airfryer recipes usually include the traditionally deep-fried food like crispy-fried chicken, French fries, spring rolls and Lechon Kawali. There are few other surprising recipes on the net that are far healthier and look promising and tasty to the palate.

Here are some of those:

1. Kris Aquino and Bimby's fried chicken and Lechon Kawali

"The Queen of All Media" has tried the craze and her latest upload sees her with son Bimby cooking Filipinos' love for fried chicken and lechon kawali. Check Kris Aquino's channel for the recipe.

2. Bangus Salpicao by Vanjo Merano aka Panlasang Pinoy

The resident Filipino YouTube cook came up with a twist of Pinoy favorites -- bangus and salpicao.

3. Chocolate Croissant, Quesadilla, chicken thighs and sausage rolls

YouTuber Kerry Whelpdale whips up 15 recipes that are easy to prepare. Some may have ingredients that are not available in the country but majority can be found here.

4. Pancakes, Patatas Bravas, popcorn and Guacamole

FitMenCooks just air-fried his version of the "guac." His take on these foods are healthier, with ingredients known to have less calories, living up to his channel's name.

5. Air-Fried Chicken Tenders

Ingredients:

10 pieces Chicken tenders

2 eggs

1 cup bread crumbs

Olive oil, as needed

Black pepper, as needed

Salt, as needed

Procedure:

Preheat the air fryer to 200°C for a few minutes while preparing your chicken tenders. To avoid a soggy batter, pat the chicken tenders with a kitchen towel until dry. Season the chicken tenders with salt as pepper according to your preference. You can also add other spices, such as chili powder, garlic, and onion. Put the bread crumbs in one bowl. In a separate container, prepare the beaten egg. Dip each piece of chicken tender into the egg and then into the crumbs. When all pieces are breaded, spray a medium amount of olive oil on each chicken tender. Put the breaded chicken into the air fryer and cook for 6 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Serve and enjoy!

6. Lechon Manok

Ingredients:

3 slices of peeled ginger

5 cloves crushed garlic

1 sliced red onion

5 pieces dried bay leaves

1 lemongrass

½ cup salt

1 teaspoon pepper

¼ cup sugar

Water

Vegetable oil

Green onion

Procedure:

If coming from the freezer, thaw your whole chicken. Combine all the ingredients above in a bowl of water — enough for your chicken to submerge in. Refrigerate and leave to brine for about 3-4 hours. Remove your chicken from the brine and pat dry with paper towels. Season your chicken with salt, pepper, and vegetable oil. Stuff your chicken with green onion and lemongrass Air fry in your air fryer’s rotisserie setting for an hour Serve and indulge!

7. Baked Molten Lava Cake

Ingredients:

115 grams semi-sweet chocolate

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 Egg,

1 Egg yolk

3 tablespoons

3 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract,

A pinch of salt

Oil, as needed

Procedure

Melt butter and chocolate together using a microwave. If you don’t have one, you can use the stove method. Boil water in a pot. Then place a heat-safe container in the water. Mix the chocolate and butter on the second container until melted. With an electric beater, mix the egg, egg yolk, vanilla extract, and white sugar until well incorporated. Add the dry mixture—flour, and a pinch of salt. Combine with the melted chocolate and butter. Prepare 3 pieces of 6-ounce baking bowls or ramekins. Grease the sides with oil to prevent sticking. Pour the mixture into the baking bowls until half-full. Put inside the air fryer. Cook at 180°C for 10 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes before transferring to a plate, Serve and enjoy!

Hanabishi's Air Fryer Oven has roasting and baking features. It can boil, broil, and toast as well.

“It’s like your 6-in-1 cooking partner,” said Cherish Ong-Chua, Vice President for Finance and Marketing of Hanabishi Appliances. “You can make different dishes every day for your household or business.”

“Airfryers have become a staple in most homes during the new normal because of the convenience they offer," she said. "Most importantly, airfrying has been seen as one of the best ways to prepare healthy food."