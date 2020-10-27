All treats no tricks at Ortigas Mallsâ€™ Halloweek Mask-erade!

MANILA, Philippines — Want an awesome way to enjoy Halloween this year? Whether you’re spending at home or at any Ortigas Malls, you’ll surely be in for a lot of treats!

Ready to welcome the spooky season, it’s officially Halloween at Ortigas Malls with Halloweek Mask-erade!

Put your shopping hat on and get a Treats No Tricks loot bag for every P2000 single or accumulated receipt/s from any Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia or Industria store until October 31! This includes orders from My Home Dasher, which is a personal shopper service of Ortigas Malls.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Ortigas Malls also has more tricks up their sleeves:

1. Halloween Nook Photo Contest

By taking a socially distanced selfie at any Ortigas Malls Halloween Nook, you can be a lucky winner of more goodies! Just make sure to post it on your public social media profile with the hashtag #OrtigasMallsHallloweek2020! Post from October 25 to October 30 to qualify!

2. Hooman and Pet Costume Contest

If you’re visiting Ortigas Malls this week, celebrate Halloween with your fur babies by dressing up together in matching costumes and posting it with the hashtag #OrtigasMallsHalloweek2020. Only three winners who posted from October 26 to October 30 will win from each mall.

3. TikTok Makeup Challenge

For those who would rather stay at home, you can still win exciting prizes by posting a Halloween-themed makeup transformation video on your TikTok! Simply follow the Ortigas Malls’ TikTok account and tag #OrtigasMallsHalloweek2020 on your video from October 28 to October 30!

Ortigas Malls always promises a fun-packed Halloween at home or at the malls. Make sure to visit their Facebook pages for more updates and announcements!

Its Celebrate Life campaign aims to bring positivity and optimism despite the situation the world is currently in as they reopen their doors to all shoppers.

Ortigas Malls is behind the retail favorites Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia and Industria, thereby enhancing shopping, dining and entertainment experiences in the city.

For more information you may check their official Facebook pages Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia and Industria.