This new, delicious and pure canned tuna chunks will make gourmet home-cooking possible
A new canned tuna in the market from San Miguel Foods, San Miguel Del Mar offers 100% pure and quality tuna chunks, without any extenders and preservatives!
Photo Release
This new, delicious and pure canned tuna chunks will make gourmet home-cooking possible – Here’s how!
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 10:09am

MANILA, Philippines — When Filipinos were prompted to stay at the confines of their homes due to the global health crisis, many rediscovered their passion for cooking. Instantly, Filipinos became their own chefs at home.

This meant being able to prepare delicious and, more importantly, healthier home-cooked meals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Today, you can level-up to gourmet dishes prepared and cooked by yours truly at your very own kitchen.

All you need are pure ingredients that are free from extenders and preservatives to get only tasty and healthy benefits. This is what the new and pure canned tuna chunks by San Miguel Del Mar can bring to the table.

Here’s how the San Miguel Del Mar Tuna can make gourmet home-cooking possible:

1. Deliciousness in a can

A new canned tuna in the market from San Miguel Foods, San Miguel Del Mar offers 100% pure and quality tuna chunks, without any extenders and preservatives!

Multi-hyphenate actress Heart Evangelista-Escudero approves of San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks and even features it in her recent vlog all the way from Sorsogon, where she and husband Chiz Escudero are spending their days in community quarantine.

With the San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Vegetable Oil, Heart cooked a light yet hearty Pili Tuna Pasta.

Staying in the Bicol Region, the actress and vlogger incorporated pili nuts for the first time to the tuna pasta dish. She also mentioned how the San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks is her current favorite these days.

2. Packed with health benefits

Because the San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks has no preservatives and extenders, a can of this product offers only all the natural health benefits of tuna.

Countless studies have shown that tuna is a great source of Omega 3, which is good for the heart. Meaty tuna chunks also pack tons of protein.

Its ingredient list is short and simple, including only tuna chunks, salt, and vegetable oil or water depending on the variant.

You can choose between Chunks in Vegetable Oil or Chunks in Water depending on your gourmet home-cooked dish.

For writer, traveler and foodie Stephanie Zubiri, she made a Tuna Rillette, a creamy dip perfect for breads and crackers, using the San Miguel Tuna Chunks in Water.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stephanie Zubiri (@stephaniezubiri) on

According to her, the recipe is perfect for a health breakfast or pica-pica, and is even keto-friendly!

3. Versatile and creative

With the pure authentic tuna chunks from San Miguel Del Mar, your creativity can be inspired to prepare your favorite dishes with a twist. You can serve easy yet gourmet dishes that will excite your loved ones at home.

For example, there’s Tuna Taco recipe using San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Vegetable Oil, or the Tuna Onigiri recipe made with the new San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Water.

Both dishes prepared by San Miguel Del Mar are sure to be hits!

This new, delicious and pure canned tuna chunks will make gourmet home-cooking possible
Tuna Onigiri made with the new San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Water.
Photo Release

Gourmet made easy at home

Whipping up delicious gourmet dishes at home need not be complicated. Now you can do so with San Miguel Del Mar Tuna, which will excite your palate as you try to consciously to eat better.

For recipes, you can follow San Miguel Del Mar Tuna’s Facebook page or Instagram account.

Wait no more and try the #PureAuthenticTuna experience from San Miguel Del Mar.

It is available in all leading supermarkets nationwide and in major online shopping channels. — EUDEN VALDEZ

 

ASC REFERENCE #: M059P091620SS

