Stuck at home? Easy ways to jazz up food in stock

MANILA, Philippines — The kitchen has never been busier now that everyone’s staying at home.

The thing is, options have also been limited with the community quarantine in place.

With most of us stocking up on canned and instant food for their long shelf life and convenience, you would not be alone when finding yourself out of ideas on how else to serve these pantry staples.

Here are some ways to jazz up what you most likely have in stock.

Hotcakes

Maya Kitchen/Released If you have leftover hotcakes, shred them and mix them into a salad like this Salad Nicoise

Maya Hotcakes are great on their own, but there’s always room to introduce new flavors to this menu favorite. It’s easy enough to add in oats, fruits, peanut butter, or anything else you prefer.

If you don’t want to go for something sweet, here’s a tip: Get some onions and cheese and mix in leftover shredded roasted chicken or chopped square ham bits to your hotcake batter for something savory to start the day with.

Canned sardines

Photo release Garlic Pasta with Sundried Tomatoes and Spanish Sardines

A popular pantry regular, it’s a good source of protein and a versatile ingredient. Add eggs to make torta, grab some spaghetti to whip up a quick pasta dish, or throw in misua or sotanghon for a hearty noodle soup.

Cook with leftover rice for another take on your favorite sinangag, or sauté canned sardines with your preferred seasonings to serve on top of a steaming bowl of rice.

Hotdogs

Photo release Corndog Bites

A top pick for kids, hotdogs have long established their place in the fridge. Sautee with onions and banana ketchup (you can choose a spicy version for extra kick), or try a twist on lumpiang shanghai by swapping your usual filling with hot dogs and lots of gooey cheddar cheese.

Add canned or bottled corn, beans, salsa, and peppers for a Tex-Mex-inspired hot dog dish, or serve as corndog bites for a fun, tasty snack.

Canned tuna

Photo release Tuna Sesame Toast

Budget-friendly and good for you, canned tuna presents many possibilities for everyday meals. Turn it into a spread to go with your breakfast toast or as the star of your salad.

Make quick patties by adding breadcrumbs and onions, or get all the flavors you love about sisig by substituting canned tuna for an equally delicious dish without the cholesterol.

Tip: Whip up a creamy tuna bake with Spanish-style canned tuna, fettucine noodles, condensed cream of mushroom soup, and frozen mix vegetables. Top with saltine crackers and grated cheese, and pop in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

Instant noodles

Photo release Bulalo Ramen

Instant noodles are convenient and tasty, but there’s really nothing stopping you from going beyond what it says in the packaging. One of the easiest ways to upgrade instant noodles is to use it with other ingredients or infuse it with different flavors.

Enjoy your own ramen by adding pork slices, eggs, nori, and miso paste to your instant noodles, or do a Thai-inspired stir fry by using peanut butter for your sauce. For a dish that’s closer to home, use your instant noodles to make bulalo as the soup base for pancit canton.

