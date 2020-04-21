COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
From left: Jessy Mendiola, Vilma Santos-Recto and Luis Manzano
The STAR/File
Luis Manzano shares mom Vilma Santos’ ‘Meal-in-One’ recipe
(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — As Luis Manzano turned 39 today, the actor and TV host admitted that he misses a lot of things now that he is spending time alone in his house due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Among the things he misses, he said in a PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid statement sent to Philstar.com, is the cooking of his mom, award-winning actress and politician Vilma Santos-Recto.

Luis would also call his mom to crave for his favorite dish, the “Meal-in-One,” the Star for All Seasons’ sole baking specialty. It is a pasta dish made from corned beef, cream of mushroom soup, corn and lots of cheese on top.

“Mom,' sabi ko, 'Miss na miss ko na ang ‘Meal-in-One.’ Sabi niya, 'Anak, pagkatapos na pagkatapos ng quarantine, come over and I’ll serve it',” he said.

Luis has been recently named as the new face of PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid, which he said, has kept him in good company during the ongoing ECQ.

On Instagram, Vilma shared a brief but sweet message for Luis.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY... I LOVE YOU LUCKY," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY???????????? I LOVE YOU LUCKY?????? @luckymanzano

A post shared by Vilma Santos-Recto (@rosavilmasantosrecto) on

