WATCH: Celebrity makeup artist Jigs Mayuga gives day-to-night makeup tutorial

MANILA, Philippines — Want to try a new look for the new year?

Celebrity makeup artist Jigs Mayuga recently gave a makeup tutorial using products from Beauty Bar, in time for the beauty store chain’s 25th anniversary.

“We've started as a multi-branded beauty playground, and we are still the same," Reena Rosario, Merchandise Group Manager, shared to Philstar.com the secret to Beauty Bar’s success this past 25 years.

"I think what has been consistent is that we are always presenting brands that are niche, we don't go for the mainstream brands, but we try to evolve with the times, so we always introduce new brands. We're always searching for brands that we feel our customers will resonate with. So that's what really keeps us going. Right now, we have over 100 brands, so maybe 20 brands are the core brands, but we try to add more just to complete the selection or to make it more exciting for our customers.”

What is the brand looking forward to for its next 25 or more years?

“I think it, it's really being able to change with the times,” Rosario said.

“Whatever it is that we see is happening in the beauty environment, we will definitely catch up with that. We will tweak our store format if necessary… We (have been offering) Dashing Diva even before nail salons became a trend and then in Glorietta, we have also included lashes, which is also a big thing now. We have a new lounge in Glorietta. So whatever it is that we see is important to our customers, we will try to bring it.” — Photos, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos