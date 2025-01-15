Clinique de Paris marks 10 years of excellence: World-class hair transplants now accessible to Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrating a decade of pioneering work in hair restoration, Clinique de Paris announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art hair transplant clinic in Makati City.

Known globally for its expertise in Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), the clinic brings one of the most advanced techniques to the Philippines, offering Filipinos the opportunity to access world-class care without the need to travel abroad.

A milestone for aesthetic medicine in the Philippines

Clinique de Paris’ new facility coincides with its 10th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver transformative solutions for hair loss.

Over the past decade, the French-Filipino aesthetics clinic has earned a reputation for excellence, attracting clients from Australia, the US, Europe and beyond. Now, it turns its focus homeward, promising the same level of expertise to local clients.

“For 10 years, we’ve been privileged to serve both Filipino and international clients seeking premium hair restoration care. As we celebrate this milestone, we are excited to expand our services further with the new clinic, offering even more individuals access to cutting-edge hair restoration techniques right here in Makati,” said Dr. Rafael Fortus, medical director of Clinique de Paris.

The Philippines is rapidly gaining recognition as a leading hub for medical and wellness tourism in Asia.

Annually, it welcomes around 80,000 to 250,000 medical tourists, drawn to its aesthetic and dental services. The numbers are further boosted by OFWs who return for both routine and specialized treatments.

The art and science of hair restoration

At the heart of Clinique de Paris’ success is its mastery of the DHI technique, widely regarded as the gold standard in hair transplantation.

This method involves directly implanting hair follicles into the recipient area using a patented implant pen, ensuring precision, minimal downtime, and natural-looking results.

Unlike traditional hair transplant methods, DHI eliminates the need for incisions or stitches, making recovery faster and less invasive.

With careful handling, hair grafts are preserved with a high survival rate of 97%, delivering transformative results for clients struggling with hair loss, thinning or balding.

RELATED: Am I qualified for a hair transplant?

Raising the bar in local hair restoration

While hair transplantation has historically been a costly and logistically challenging procedure requiring overseas travel, Clinique de Paris now bridges the gap by offering premium hair restoration services right in the heart of Makati.

With personalized treatment plans, holistic aftercare, and access to internationally trained surgeons, the clinic ensures clients receive world-class care without the need for lengthy and expensive trips abroad.

For Filipinos, this eliminates the barriers of time, cost, and accessibility, allowing them to achieve their hair restoration goals locally. The clinic's advanced techniques and cutting-edge facilities mean clients no longer need to seek treatment overseas to experience the highest standards of care.

For international patients, Clinique de Paris offers a unique opportunity to combine medical care with leisure. Situated in a country known for its pristine beaches, luxurious resorts and warm hospitality, the clinic provides an ideal destination for those seeking transformative procedures.

Visitors can enjoy a rejuvenating getaway in the Philippines while benefiting from premium hair restoration services in a world-class medical setting.

By bringing together convenience, expertise and an exceptional experience, Clinique de Paris continues to position itself as a trusted name in the field of hair restoration, serving both local and international clients with unmatched dedication.

READ MORE: Explore other hair restoration treatments

Start your hair journey

Hair restoration has evolved from a vanity procedure to a life-changing experience. With its new facility in Makati, Clinique de Paris aims to normalize conversations around hair loss and empower individuals to take charge of their confidence.

As it enters its second decade, Clinique de Paris is poised to set new standards in aesthetic medicine, blending cutting-edge technology with an artist’s touch to deliver results that are as natural as they are transformative.

Clinique de Paris offers both in-person and online consultations to accommodate patients globally. With a commitment to making hair restoration accessible to all, the clinic is ready to guide patients along their hair journeys. Take the leap—your perfect hairline is just a step away.

For more information, visit https://cliniquedeparis.com, email bonjour@cliniquedeparis.com, or contact +63 917 676 5090. For updates, follow Clinique de Paris on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Youtube.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Clinique de Paris. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.