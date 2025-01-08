Filipina model Kelsey Merritt wears Cong Tri at Golden Globes debut

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt was among the celebrities who hit the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet wearing dresses with plunging necklines.

Nominees who wore similar outfits include Cynthia Erivo, Miley Cyrus, Quinta Brunson, and eventual winner Zoe Saldana, as did attendees Zoë Kravitz and Leighton Meester.

Merrit's flesh satin slip gown by Vietnamese fashion designer Cong Tri had a low scoop neckline and just as low backless cut, with a belt sash below the waist.

The outfit is from the designer's ready-to-wear pieces line and on his website goes for $2980 (P174,000).

The model, making her Globes debut, completed the look with a yellow diamond necklace and a bangle from Tiffany & Co., as well as silver high-heels.

During the show proper, Merritt was seated beside "The White Lotus" and "Baywatch" actress Alexandra Daddario.

Among those who shared well wishes for Merritt were Heart Evangelista, Chelsea Manalo, BJ Pascual, and LA Aguinaldo.

Merritt is the first Filipina to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which returned last year after a six-year hiatus.

The big winners of this year's Golden Globes were films "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist" with four and three wins respectively, while on the television side, the most awards went to "Shogun."

RELATED: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner go viral for 'hot' date night at Golden Globes