Teresa Loyzaga fulfills beauty queen dreams at 59

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Teresa Loyzaga revealed that she dreamed of having her own crown, and it was fulfilled earlier this week as she was named Noble Queen Worldwide 2024.

The actress shared her crowning moment on her Instagram on Wednesday and shared about her fond childhood dream.

“Last night was a moment I will forever cherish. As little girls, many of us dream of becoming princesses, queens, or wearing a crown at least once in our lives. For me, that dream came true at the age of 59,” Loyzaga wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“I had the privilege of wearing a crown that symbolizes something far greater than just beauty — it represents kindness, purpose, and service,” she added.

Loyzaga received one of the two new titles given by the Noble Queen of Universe pageant. Manila-based Brazilian beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles was named the inaugural Noble Queen Nations 2024 in a ceremony that took place last December 8 in Quezon City.

The organization also named its other queens: Chinggay Bilaos (Noble Queen Universe 2024), Naito Asuka (Noble Queen International 2024), Roxanne Velasco (Noble Queen Globe 2024), Sinclaire Castro (Noble Queen Earth 2024), and Kimberly Torres Robson (Noble Queen Tourism 2024).

The organization said that beyond beauty, Noble Queen of the Universe “promotes respect for all, strengthens sisterhood and empowers women to help and uplift communities across diverse societies.”

