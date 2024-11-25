Filipino designer behind 'Wicked's' iconic hats

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Harvy Santos, Senior Milliner for the Hollywood blockbuster "Wicked," came a long way and found his own yellow brick road to the Land of Oz, now working on the film’s most iconic costume pieces.

“I originally came from the Philippines,” Harvy, who’s now based in the United Kingdom, shared in a statement. “My fascination for costume started when I was six."

He started his career in a completely different field, as a dancer in Hong Kong Ballet, and used his earnings to start educating himself on costumes.

“I used to be a ballet dancer. All of the money that I got from dancing, every payday, I would buy myself books on garment construction and costume design.”

He went on to study millinery at Kensington and Chelsea colleges, and his award-winning hats have been featured in magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.

Working on "Wicked," Santos found the process of creating hats that become symbols of empowerment and strength enjoyable.

“Millinery is like sculpture, we started playing with materials, to experiment with shapes,” he said. “Until this post, it’s still fascinating, it’s still challenging, and I quite like those challenges because I get to be inventive and creative with it.”

Santos is thrilled to be part of putting the magic inside the world of "Wicked" through his work. As seen in the film, his works were worn by the film's stars, most especially the witch's hat donned by the main character, Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo.

“Every day, I’m part of what I have accomplished, and knowing the fact that you are contributing on an epic film, that’s very exhilarating.” he said.

"Wicked," which also stars Ariana Grande, is now showing in Philippine cinemas.

