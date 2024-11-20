'Wicked' review: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande amaze in adaptation of Broadway hit

MANILA, Philippines — Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande headline the cast of the much-anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway hit "Wicked," an origin story of sorts for the two witches that appear in "The Wizard of Oz."

Split into two parts, this first film is an expanded take of the first act, which begins with how "The Wizard of Oz" ends with the death of the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Erivo.

Glinda the Good Witch (Grande) arrives in Munchkinland to confirm the news then proceeds to tell the story of how she, as Galinda, first encountered the witch known as Elphaba.

They both attend the prestigious Shiz University, initially with animosity towards each other as reluctant roommates but they eventually become good friends.

The true test of their friendship and Elphaba's capabilities comes when they are called to Oz to meet the great Wizard, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum.

Many theater fans have long been waiting to see "Wicked" on the big screen given how popular — pun intended — it was thanks to striking performances by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

Tapping "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In The Heights" director Jon M. Chu to helm this project was the right choice because "Wicked" demands the level of grandiosity and spectacle he brought to those films.

Helping Chu in that regard are the costume design of Paul Tazewell and the production design of Nathan Crowley, the latter a frequent collaborator of Christopher Nolan, an avid user of practical sets.

Numbers like "Dancing Through Life," "No One Mourns the Wicked," and "One Short Day" are expanded to great appeal and make for an even more entertaining watch.

Of course, the film hinges on who takes on the mantle of Elphaba and Glinda, and Chu did not miss at all in getting Erivo and Grande.

Grande sinks well into the role of Glinda, adopting her elite-like mannerisms and high-pitch statements, and a voice well-equipped for songs like "Popular" and "What Is This Feeling?"

Not to be outdone is Erivo, who beneath all the green make-up, is the beating heart of "Wicked." Erivo showed her prowess in the way she acts, sings, and moves around the scenes.

"The Wizard and I" and "I'm Not That Girl" are strong glimpses into her clear-cut capabilities, but once the iconic song, "Defying Gravity," rolls in, everyone is guaranteed to be floored not just in how she belts the notes but also how she fuels emotion into the words.

It was the right call to split "Wicked" into two parts as it allows Chu and his team to really give the stage production the just adaptation it deserves and flesh out what this musical has to offer.

The decision also allows the likes of Erivo, Grande, Goldblum, and other cast members — Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh are standouts too — to identify with their characters more and give them identities made for the screen.

An early line from "No One Mourns the Wicked" asks, "Are people born Wicked? Or do they have Wickedness thrust upon them?" The film goes to greath lengths to answer this question with expanded opportunities.

The wait now shifts to the second part set for next year, and audiences will be eager to return to Oz to see this grand chapter end.

