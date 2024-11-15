WATCH: Half-Filipina Miss Great Britain at Miss Universe 2024 swimsuit competition

MANILA, Philippines — Great Britain's bet Christine Dela Cruz Chalk slayed the runway at the Miss Universe 2024 preliminary swimsuit competition earlier today in Mexico.

The host, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, described the half-Filipina Dela Cruz's mission to uplift women.

"Christina is on a mission to connect and uplift women worldwide," R'Bonney said.

"She has a Pharmacology degree and a career expanding (to) fashion, technology and real estate," she added.

Christine was a former Miss Universe Philippines candidate.

She won as Miss Universe Great Britain last July.

“If at first you don’t succeed… try, try, try, try again,” the Filipina-British said in her Instagram after winning the title.

RELATED: Pinays in Miss Universe 2024 go natural, traditional at National Costume competition