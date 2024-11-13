Vietnam wins 1st Miss International crown, Philippines loses finalist streak

MANILA, Philippines — Vietnamese delegate Huynh Thi-Thanh Thuy was proclaimed the 62nd Miss International titleholder, and the very first for her country, at glitzy rites last night in Tokyo, Japan.

Outgoing queen Andrea Rubio of Venezuela crowned her successor at the culmination of the final show.

Camila Ribera Roda (Bolivia), Alba Perez (Spain), Sakra Guerrero (Venezuela), and Sophie Kirana (Indonesia) were named runners-up in descending order.

"I'm the first Miss International from Vietnam. Finally, I can prove that I deserve all the love and support from all around the world," said the new Miss International, moments after being declared the winner.

Other delegates who made it to the semifinal round (Top 20) were:

Akyssana Veiga (Cabo Verde, Continental Queen of Africa),

Hannah Kathleen Hackshaw (Ireland, Continental Queen of Europe),

Shelbi Byrnes Garcia (Cuba, Continental Queen of the Americas),

Oceana Ling Kurie (Taiwan),

Belinde Schreuder (South Africa),

Selina McCloskey (Australia),

Miyuki Cruz (Dominican Republic),

Mei Ueda (Japan, Continental Queen of Asia-Pacific),

Amelia Deng Noon (South Sudan),

April Tobie (Honduras, Miss Fitness),

Suup Erdene Bayapaa (Mongolia),

and Perpetual Ukodike (Nigeria).

The other special award recipients were Peru (Best in Evening Gown) and Mexico (Miss Photogenic).

Miss Philippines, Angelica Lopez, was unplaced. This is the first time since 2018 that the country did not snag a place among the finalists, following the impressive finishes of Nicole Borromeo (3rd Runner-Up, 2023), Hannah Arnold (Top 15 in 2022), Bea Magtanong (Top 8, 2019) and Ahtisa Manalo (1st Runner-Up, 2018). The pageant was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

While other pageant systems evolved with the times, the Miss International pageant has remained true to its core since crowning their first winner in 1960 - Stella Marquez of Colombia - now chairman of the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI). And has consistently "cheered all women" for over six decades, and counting.

The 2024 Miss International final show unfolded at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. The coronation rites was beamed live to a global audience through ICA's channel on YouTube.