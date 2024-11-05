‘Pulang Araw’ stars dressed as ‘Victoria’s Secret Angels’ missed chance to win P100k

MANILA, Philippines — “Pulang Araw” stars Ashley Ortega and Skye Chua, together with fellow Sparkle Artists Roxie Smith and Shuvee Etrata, came at last week’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball” Halloween party in Makati City as Victoria’s Secret Angels, as homage to the recent reviving of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York last month.

The young stars were supposed to win a special award and P100,000 for their costume, but when event organizer and host Tim Yap called them onstage, they were nowhere in sight. Their prize, instead, went to another guest who came in a Brazilian samba-inspired costume.

In an interview with Philstar.com at the black carpet, Etrata shared that she aimed to represent all of Victoria’s Secret’s women of color in her costume.



“To all my fellow Filipinas of color, I hope that you’d also be more confident because I was also a very shy person… at sana kayo rin ma-inspire because you, too, are beautiful…” she said.

Ashley, who channeled her favorite Angel, Behati Prinsloo, affirmed that it has been her dream to become a VS Angel.

Their outfits, said the girls, were customized for them by Filipino designer Vee Tan, therefore, they preferred to be called “Vee Tan’s Secret Angels” instead. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya