Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards reunite in new magazine cover

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards channel the typical CEO (Chief Executive Officer) and female lead in a drama in their latest magazine shoot.

Kathryn and Alden, also known as KathDen, were the subjects of Metro's latest shoot. The two stars marked their second Metro cover following their 2019 cover for their first movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye."

"We reimagined them as Joy and Ethan, who are free from struggles, free to love, and free to go on a sweet escape together. Wherever their journey takes them, it’s all about love and finding a home in each other," read the caption of Metro Mag's Instagram post.

The shoot shows KathDen cozying up inside a bridal car as well as executing a very popular K-drama escalator moment featuring the two leads.

“I think the question right now is, ‘Hanggang saan mo ba kayang ipaglaban ’yung pagmamahal mo para sa ibang tao? At pagmamahal mo para sa iyong sarili?’” Alden told Metro.

“Ibang flavor siya nina Joy and Ethan. ’Pag iisipin mo, ’yung boy meets girl from ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye.’ And then, fast forward to ‘Hello, Love, Again’ why ‘again?’ Ano’ng nangyari sa life nila pareho? When we change, people grow, right? And just like Joy and Ethan, for sure, tumanda sila. And ang dami nilang natutunan sa ilang years na ’yun,” Kathryn added.

In the sequel, Joy has settled in Canada after leaving Ethan in Hong Kong. Five years has transpired and a conflict draws them apart. Joy now prefers to be called Marie, while Ethan tries to win her back. Amid the snowy caps of Canadian mountains and the struggles of overseas Filipino workers, the complicated love story of Ethan and Joy unfolds.

“Ang dami na rin kasing nagpapakita ng support nila as early as now. It fueled us. Especially nu’ng mga nahihirapan kami. So, your excitement and everything you feel right now, doble ’yung nafi-feel namin nu’n. Gawa ’to lahat sa puso. Kung ano ’yung mapapanood niyo, kung ano ’yung makikita niyo, we gave it our all,” said Kathryn.

“We wanted to tell another great story about this epic relationship that Joy and Ethan have that also highlights the OFWs… This story is not just for mga hopeless romantic or mahilig kiligin. This is a story about life,” Alden shared.

Kathryn and Alden are busy these days promoting the sequel "Hello, Love, Again," which hits theaters on November 13.

It will also be screened in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Middle East in November.

"Hello, Love, Again" is the sequel to the 2019 box-office hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana and writer Carmi G. Raymundo return to do the sequel.

