Adriana Lima comeback, Tyra Banks, Kate Moss grace Victoria's Secret 2024 show

Brazilian model Adriana Lima walks the runway during Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York on October 15, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Adriana Lima got out of her retirement as one of the returning Angels at this year's comebacking Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The beloved Brazilian model strutted twice at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which returnred after a six-year hiatus since its last show in 2018.

The 40-something model still looked fierce and stunning as she walked the familiar Victoria's Secret runway, which she has been a staple face since 1999 until her retirement in 2018.

Apart from Adriana, previous Angels and big names also had their spotlight in the returning show.

Barbara Palvin went all metallic with a silvery high slit dress and metallic wings.

Kate Moss was all classy with a black lace gown and black wings.

The Hadid sisters also walked the Victoria's Secret stage with Gigi opening the show in light pink ensemble and wings right after K-pop star Lisa sang her song "Rockstar." Gigi later returned with her equally famous model sister, Bella, both wearing red numbers for their finale catwalks.

Diversity was also highlighted in the return of the iconic fashion and music show as it also included trans models.

Brazilian trans model and actress Valentina Sampaio and American TikTok star Alex Consani strutted the catwalk along with Adriana and Barbara, as well as other supermodels Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo.

Tyra Banks came right after Cher ended her second song for the night, the iconic "Believe."

Apart from Cher and Lisa, the all-female performer line-up also saw "Water" singer Tyla singing her hit songs in blinged lingerie and feathered wings.

