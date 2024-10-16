Blackpink's Lisa, Cher, Tyla ramp up Victoria's Secret 2024 comeback show

Thai singer Lisa (R) performs during Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York on October 15, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop stars Lisa of Blackpink and Cher opened and closed the comebacking Victoria's Secret Fashion show in a dramatic fashion.



The almost two-hour fashion and music extravaganza made its return after 2018's last show.

The K-pop star opened the show via her grand entrance leaning on a bike wearing a two-piece ensemble. She quickly hit the first few notes of her "Rockstar" song released last June.

She did her a bit of dancing and catwalk to her song, and the first to come out among the returning Angels is supermodel Gigi Hadid in light pink ensemble and her own wing.

"I'm super excited right now. I've been a big fan, so you know it's like a dream come true. I'm just so happy to be part of this iconic comeback," Lisa said during the pre-show interview.

The show was divided into five segments, with each models wearing light to dark colors as the show progressed.

Supermodels spotted on the Victoria's Secret runway included Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and Tyra Banks.

Tyla, meanwhile, went the opposite way in terms of her ensemble — a blinged out lingerie complimented by feathered wing.

She sang two of her songs, "Push 2 Start" and the popular song "Water."

Lisa came to dish out her other freshly released song earlier this month, "Moonlit," which interpolates lyrics and melody from Sixpence None The Richer's hit song "Kiss Me."

The K-pop star, this time, wore her own wings as she sang to her latest single while the models strutted the stage.

Victoria's Secret aptly ended its all-women show with a mini Cher number, where the icon was given her own choral entrance and back-up dancers.

An all-women choir lined up the stage vocalizing on Cher's song and then it quickly cuts to the icon making her grand entrance with backup dancers as she sang "Strong Enough."

Dressed in a front corset and tight black pants, Cher was given a three-step golden platform where she continued to perform her other iconic song "Believe."

Supermodels went back stage, all doing the customary finale catwalk, coming out one after another.

Supermodel Tyra Banks closed the comebacking show, confidently owning the Victoria's Secret 2024 stage.

lisa’s entire performance at the victoria’s secret show

pic.twitter.com/G1uoZeCHIx — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 15, 2024

