Blackpink's Lisa, Cher, Tyla to perform at 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

MANILA, Philippines — The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns this 2024 after six years with Cher, Lisa of Blackpink, and Tyla headlining the line-up of musical performers.

Cher was the first performer announced by the beauty retailer, who teased at that time that the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show would feature an all-female line-up for the first time in it's history.

Next to be announced was Tyla, chosen for her "vibrant personality" and “"innovative take on pop and R&B," making her an "integral" part of the upcoming show's "entertainment, glamor, and fashion."

In a statement, Tyla shared being captivated by the show growing up and how thrilled she was to play a part in it, "What's even more exciting is the celebration of diversity, showcasing a broader range of beauty, which makes this moment truly special."

Lisa rounded up the announcements and in her own statement expressed excitement to be part of an iconic night in fashion "with so many incredible and powerful women being part of the show."

"[The 2024 show] will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamor, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today," Victoria's Secret said in a separate statement.

Among those expected to walk the runway on October 15 in Brooklyn, New York are Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, and Paloma Elsesser.

Past performers at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show include Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and The Weeknd.

The show was scrapped after 2018 due to sluggish sales and diminishing audiences, criticized as sexist and out of step with the #MeToo movement that had gained support.

The runway show, created in 1995, was followed by millions worldwide, but viewership dwindled over the years. In 2014, it drew nine million American viewers, but in 2018, the figure was barely three million.

Earlier this year, Cher received the iHeartRadio Music Awards' Icon Award and was announced as a Roll & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, meanwhile, Tyla won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance for her hit song "Water."

Lisa's "Rockstar" debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 and topped the Billboard Global Excl U.S., a first for the artist. The Thai K-pop star also recently won Best K-pop at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). — with reports from Agence France-Presse

