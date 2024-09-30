Zambales' CJ Opiaza to represent Philippines at Miss Grand International 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Zambales' CJ Opiaza won the Miss Grand International Philippines 2024 pageant in Newport World Resorts in Pasay last night.

CJ bested 19 other candidates and will represent the country at the Miss Grand International competition next month in Bangkok.

During the question and answer portion, CJ was asked: "Olympic athletes and beauty queens have a lot in common, you train and work hard to achieve and you both bring glory and honor when (you) win. However, compared to the millions that Olympic medalists get ... winning beauty queens don't get anything at all."

"Do you think winning beauty queens also deserve the rewards and the incentives that the Olympic athletes get from the government, private sector, and other establishments?"

"Being able to stand here is already a reward for us. Actually, I think that we actually don't need an incentive or a monetary reward to be able to be seen or to be heard," CJ answered.

"Just the very platform like this is already championing the lives of the people believing us, the people who we inspire. I hope all the beauty queens here will continue their legacy to push for their causes, to present themselves around the world," she added.

CJ joined Binibining Pilipinas 2022 but did not place in the competition. She was the first runner-up to Michelle Dee at Miss Universe 2023.

The Philippines has not yet won a crown in Miss Grand International. Nicole Cordoves in 2016 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020 finished as first runners-up.

