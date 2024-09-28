Miss Cosmo 2024 taps Kylie Verzosa as prelim, finale host

Kylie Verzosa arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film 'Le Deuxieme Acte' at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa is hosting not just the finale but also the preliminary of Miss Cosmo 2024 in Vietnam next month.

The Filipina beauty queen was announced earlier today as the host for the beauty pageant, where favorite and Philippine bet Ahtisa Manalo is competing.

"As the host of Miss Cosmo 2024, Verzosa is poised to elevate the event with her grace, poise, and captivating presence. With her vast experience in pageantry and her influence as an empowered woman, she is the perfect choice to lead both the Semifinals and Grand Finals, inspiring contestants and audiences alike," wrote the organization in its Instagram post.

Verzosa will host the preliminary night on October 4 and the grand finale on October 5. Both will be held in the Phu Tho Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

