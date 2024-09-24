Turn your glossy lipstick into matte: Celebrity makeup artist RB Chanco shares hacks

MANILA, Philippines — Do you have a lipstick that is so rich, glossy or bold, you’d wish it would be a bit discreet?

Good news: you don’t have to buy another lipstick that’s matte!

Celebrity makeup artist RB Chanco, at a recent makeup tutorial sponsored by international cosmetics label Laura Mercier for the opening of Rustan’s Beauty Addict in Makati, gave some tricks on how to turn a bold or glossy lipstick into matte.

It does not take a mere chanting of “Hocus Pocus,” but RB assured that the steps are very easy.

One way, said the makeup guru, is to put loose powder on a plate then dip the lipstick into the loose powder, before applying the “lippie” on your smackers.

If you already have the glossy lipstick on, you can put loose powder over the lipstick. Using a velour puff, apply the powder over the lips in a tapping motion so that the lip color would not smudge. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos