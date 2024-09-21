Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano wins Philippines' 1st Face of Beauty International 2024 crown

MANILA, Philippines — Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano bested 35 other international delegates to emerge as the Face of Beauty International 2024 winner.

A shoo-in for the title, Isabelle made a clean sweep of the minor awards: Best in National Costume, Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, and People's Choice Award.

Her royal court is composed of Anita Wang (1st runner-up, Taiwan), Stephanie Fernandez (2nd runner-up, Colombia), Sabne Lata Mailei (3rd runner-up, Tonga), and Warunchana Radomlek (4th runner-up, Thailand).

Isabelle is the country's first delegate to this 12-year-old New Zealand-based beauty pageant. She was crowned in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, the host of this year's competition. The Face of Beauty is one of the new titles given out by the ALV Pageant Circle during the Miss World Philippines 2024 coronation night.

A few weeks prior to the Taiwan competition, Isabelle, together with her Miss World Philippines 2024 sisters, visited Philstar.com as part of their media tour.

It was during the brief interview that she told us why her "I Am Me" advocacy was chosen as one of two winning Beauty with a Purpose projects.

"I am a speech pathologist. I take care of patients with neuro problems, as well as those who suffer from heart diseases in hospitals. But I also visit younger patients undergoing home-based therapy. That's why it was important how I juggled my time between Bicol with my patients and Manila, where I was doing my training for the international finals. My patients are the heart and soul of my advocacy project," shared the 27-year-old Bicolana.

To be a Face of Beauty International winner, a delegate must be good in all aspects of the competition. And with her winning all the categories, we could easily say that she breezed through all these challenges with flying colors.

