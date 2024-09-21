Former teacher Jasmin Bungay all set to represent Philippines at Miss Globe 2024

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay at her recent send-off held in Araneta City. Bungay will represent the Philippines at Miss Globe 2024 in Albania.

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), together with members of the media, gave their well-wishes to Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay at the public send-off ceremony held in the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City.

"I feel overwhelmed, mixed with a lot of emotions. Thank you, media friends, you're half the reason why the Philippines is a beauty pageant powerhouse. Your support motivates me to do well. I'm hoping to bring home the third Globe crown for our country," said the visibly-moved beauty queen from Pampanga.

The 26-year-old former supply chain and logistics worker in the Middle East and former teacher with a Mathematics degree is a proud overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who juggled her corporate job with the rigors of modeling. She also advocates for the empowerment of overseas Filipino workers, especially for their welfare and protection in a foreign land.

"For the past two months, we've seen each other much too often, especially during the media rounds. I got to know you more and how you're so committed to this undertaking. In turn, we are manifesting victory for you," said Binibining Pilipinas 2024 1st runner-up Crystal "Tala" dela Cruz.

Jasmin aims to follow the footsteps of her Binibini sisters Ann Colis and Maureen Montagne who won the Globe title in the years 2015 and 2021, respectively.

"We weren't able to spend much time during the national pageant — our numbers being far apart. The entire country believes you can do it! I've been admiring you since 2016, as you've set the standard of Miss Kapampangan so high. I'm so proud of you.

"You've touched many lives without you knowing it. Don't doubt yourself. We hope you see the potential that we see in you," said Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra in her message.

"Galingan mo! Do your best," said the SB19 members in a recorded greeting. The all-male quintet is one of several artists who interpreted "Win Your Heart," the official song of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

Jasmin will depart for Albania early next week, in time for the Miss Globe 2024 registration and sashing ceremony. The Miss Globe 2024 coronation night unfolds on October 15 (October 16, Manila time) from the City of Tirana. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Ex-Dubai OFW reveals sacrifices to win Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024