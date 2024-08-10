Angel Aquino recalls early days as model, names favorite fashion designers

MANILA, Philippines — Before she became an acclaimed actress, Angel Aquino was a sought-after supermodel. Does she remember the first designer who ever dressed her for a show?

Angel sat down with her daughter, promising young star Iana Bernardez, for a fashion editorial shoot with Philstar.com.

“Peter Lim. And Steve de Leon. Yeah, they were the first ones. That's why I was chosen by Mega Magazine back then because Peter Lim dressed me in a Robinsons Galleria sagala. It was a canary yellow and fuchsia Victorian gown.

“The guy who saw the gown and styled the shoot for Mega was Norman Crisologo. Nakikita niya nag-swirl-swirl dun sa may parang food court pa nu'ng dun sa baba. Norman was the one who brought me in. He opened the doors for me in modeling.

"Bumaba siya and said, 'I want that dress in my shoot.' Because he was a curator and the stylist then. So he was gonna put together a shoot. So he said, ‘I want that dress. OK the model can go, too, since it fits her.’

“So that really paved the way for me in modeling.

“My favorite designers are Joey Samson, Dennis Lustico. I love their works. Jojie Lloren. These are the designers I met back then. Patrice Ramos Diaz. I loved how feminine her works were. I hope she'll come back again. Grocery by Cecile Zamora. And another designer who’s a favorite of mine is Cary Santiago," the model-turned actress shared to Philstar.com.

RELATED: Behind-the-scenes: Angel Aquino's exclusive fashion shoot for Philstar.com