Miss World Philippines 2024 announces Sports Challenge finalists

MANILA, Philippines —The Miss World Philippines organization held the first of its challenges in Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.

The official delegates were divided into three teams: Yellow, Blue, and Pink.

After a series of games and fitness rounds, 10 were declared as semifinalists.

The Top 10 semifinalists, in random order, are:

Jamila Dumlao (Cagayan Province)

Jasmine Omay (Tarlac Province)

Andrea Endicio (Quezon Province)

Dia Mate (Cavite)

Lance Escalante (Surigao del Norte)

Alexandra Azañes (Lucena City)

Precious Batiancilla (Don Salvador Benedicto, Occidental Negros)

Clytemnestra Juan (Dasmariñas City)

Gabrielle Lantzer (Manila)

Dolly Cruz (Malaybalay, Bukidnon)

In a social media most on Instagram, @msworldphil wrote, "Congratulations to these exceptional ladies for showcasing their strength, skill, and determination. The winner of this challenge will earn an automatic spot in the coronation night on July 19, 2024 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena."

Outgoing titleholder Gwendolyn Furniol will crown her successor at the closing of the coronation rites. Stay tuned!