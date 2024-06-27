Colourette achieves new milestone in empowering Filipinos through beauty

Colourette's commitment to excellence, innovation and inclusivity, is driving a new era of growth, redefining beauty standards and empowering Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — In the ever-evolving local beauty scene, consumers have revolutionized their approach to purchasing beauty products. These items have transcended their role as mere tools for enhancing appearance, becoming powerful expressions of personal identity.

This shift has empowered consumers to recognize brands that prioritize diversity and inclusivity. Early pioneers in the local beauty industry have been celebrated for their commitment to representing diverse communities.

That is why Colourette, a female-led beauty brand, is dedicated to formulating makeup specifically for Filipinos, by Filipinos.

Colourette's beauty breakthrough

Colourette founder and CEO Nina Ellaine Dizon always dreamed of creating a makeup brand for Filipinos. She expressed her entrepreneurial spirit from her teenage years by selling song lyric pages, Pokémon cards and even soaps and facial sets. However, despite balancing multiple roles as a working student, financial constraints led her to drop out of college.

With her grit, experience and determination, Dizon founded Colourette in 2015. Her primary goal has always been to ensure Filipinos see themselves in beauty campaigns and feel confident enough to say, “I can be that girl. Kamukha ko siya! I can be part of campaigns, too.”

“I was inspired to create Colourette because before, I had a hard time shopping for makeup. Foundations were too light, lipsticks were too pink—I just felt that it was not made with me in mind,” she shares.

This led to the creation of Coloursticks in 2015, an ultra-pigmented creamy matte lipstick that instantly became an online sensation. It paved the way for Colourette's core product Colourtint, which is a multi-use product for the eyes, lips and cheeks that has sold more than 2 million units to date. With 24 versatile shades, there's truly a Colourtint for everyone!

Colourette’s community-centered approach

Colourette emerged as a trailblazer in the industry by harnessing community support. The brand pioneered influencer collaborations with renowned personalities like Lily MayMac, Michelle Dy, Joyce Pring, Raiza Contawi and influential LGBTQIAP+ icons such as Angie and Joey Mead King. Through campaigns like Morena Love, Colourette celebrated diversity with their community.

In addition, Colourette continues to extend its collaborations with up-and-coming talent, which led to the creation of the Colourette Clique, a collective of rising content creators who receive priority access to the brand's events, product launches and merchandise. Aspiring members are selected through an online audition process that prioritizes engagement and content quality over follower count.

Moreover, Dizon's online influence, especially on TikTok, has greatly enhanced the brand's visibility. As a prominent advocate for women's empowerment, she leverages her platform to encourage women to get involved in business, offering guidance and support to aspiring entrepreneurs through her videos. Her expertise in the field was further validated when she won TikTok's Top Seller Award.

These initiatives nurtured more active engagements with their community, affectionately referred to as "Loucarettes', who are central to Colourette's vibrant campaigns.

This successful digital-first strategy helped the brand thrive during the pandemic, making it the #1 local makeup brand on e-commerce platforms during the 11.11 and 12.12 sales in 2020 and 2021.

Moreover, Colourette has proven to be a beauty trailblazer on TikTok, bagging several awards such as the Top Creator and the Top Seller, the only brand to win both awards simultaneously. Additionally, Colourtint emerged as the most loved lip product and with the unwavering support of the Loucarettes, Colourette won the Loyal Customers Award in 2023.

As the economy eased back after the pandemic, the brand leveraged its e-commerce success to make Colourette more accessible to Filipinos. Today, Colourette Cosmetics is available in 88 physical stores in leading department stores and has made their products conveniently available in over 3,000 7-Eleven branches nationwide.

In 2023, Colourette hosted its first go-see, allowing Filipinos of all shapes, sizes and skin tones to proudly showcase their beauty. Over 400 applicants participated, capping the day off with a renewed sense of confidence. This year, the number of applicants doubled, a testament to the Loucarettes' support in championing empowerment and inclusivity hand in hand with one of the leading local beauty brands in the market.

As the brand continues to excite their community, they reached another level of recognition with the First Base, a bestselling everyday skin tint which has gained recognition among beauty experts and beginners alike. With 20 shades in the range, First Base is the most inclusive skin tint in the local market today.

“I wanted to develop an everyday skin tint that Filipinos can rely on. We took into consideration the heat, humidity and the lifestyle of our consumers. Alam namin na nagko-commute, naaarawan at naiinitan ang Loucarettes so we wanted a formula that has SPF, stays hulas-free all day and gives the coverage we need for any occasion,” expressed Dizon as she recalls developing this best-seller for over two years.

Colourette's breakthrough defied barriers, empowering Filipinos to express their beauty in all ways, always. Riding the wave of their momentum, Colourette continues to push forward, reaching bigger, brighter goals.

Colourette beyond localization

Nearly a decade since its inception, the then-underdog Colourette has made an indelible mark in the local beauty landscape. With Dizon's steadfast leadership and with the unwavering loyalty of their established community, the brand continues to reach remarkable milestones.

Today, Colourette achieved another feat for the Philippine beauty industry by being the first makeup brand to secure regional funding of $2 million from DSG Consumer Partners, Foxmont Capital Partners and notable angel investors. Foxmont Capital Partners was Colourette's first investor in 2022 and has joined this round again.

“We recognize Colourette's potential to become a major player in the local beauty industry as it continues to reshape and strengthen the Filipino beauty community” states Sameer Mehta, MD, head of Southeast Asia at DSG Consumer Partners.

Recently appointed COO Stephanie Tanjuatco sees the investment funding as a testament to Colourette's strong position in the emerging beauty market.

“For a leading consumer fund like DSG Consumer Partners to see the potential in Colourette is a huge validation for us. DSG Consumer Partners and our other investors have such deep understanding in the consumer space that for them to recognize the uniqueness of what we've built, as well as believe in how big the brand can be, makes us incredibly proud and excited in our future plans,” Tanjuatco shares.

In the coming months, beauty fans can anticipate more product innovations that are sure to become a staple in their makeup routines. As always, Colourette's upcoming products are thoughtfully developed to meet the needs of their diverse community.

In addition to new launches, Loucarettes should watch out for Colourette's campaigns, including bigger beauty events, more interactive social media campaigns and exciting collaborations. We’re definitely seated for this!

Editor’s Note: This press release from Colourette is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.