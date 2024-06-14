Binibining Pilipinas bares National Costume top 5 finalists

The winner of the Best National Costume will be announced during the final show, as well as the recipients of all other special and corporate awards.

MANILA, Philippines — In continuation of the pageant preliminaries, the Binibining Pilipinas candidates paraded before the selection committee in their evening gowns of choice.

The Swimsuit preliminaries, on the other hand, already took place during the Press Presentation a week earlier. The 40 official candidates wore Dia Ali swimwear by Justine Aliman.

The candidates also paraded their respective national costumes before spectators who gamely cheered the ladies.

The Top 5 National Costume competition finalists, in random order, are:

Myrea Caccam (Oriental Mindoro) Designer: Michael Jayzon Dela Cruz

Joyce Ann Garduque (Quezon Province) Designer: Roy Aquino

Monica Acuno (Kalayaan, Laguna) Designer: Patrick Isorena

Zianah Joy Famy (Cavite) Designer: Karl Balao

Myrna Esguerra (Abra) Designer: Richard Strandz

The finalists were rated on a criteria that included Originality (50%), Creativity (30%), and Poise & Confidence (20%).

The winner of the Best National Costume will be announced during the final show, as well as the recipients of all other special and corporate awards.

The 60th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on July 7 in Smart Araneta Coliseum. Former Binibini titlists - Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, MJ Lastimosa, and Kylie Versoza - will be hosting the final show. Stay tuned!