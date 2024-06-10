Small steps go a long way: Small Laude shares beauty tips

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite and YouTuber Small Laude has added another feather to her cap: skincare brand owner.

At the re-opening of personal store chain Watsons Philippines’ SM Mall of Asia main mall branch, Small shared some beauty tips for her fans.

“Skincare tips, of course, always wash your face, make it clean every day, and use Small Steps Skin,” she said of her new beauty brand with products made in Korea.

Small and her family were among the special guests of the newly re-opened store, which boasts of over a thousand products in its around 900-sq.-m. retail space. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

