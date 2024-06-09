New crown alert: SB19, Gary V among performers at Binibining Pilipinas 2024 finals

The 40 official candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 at the recent press presentation.

MANILA, Philippines — The 40 official candidates of the Binibining Pilipinas 60th edition scorched the runway during the press presentation held recently in New Frontier Theater.

Wearing identical black maillot from Dia Ali by Justine Aliman, the ladies tested their pasarela skills on the beautiful stage created by Aika Events & Productions.

The tiered backdrop was reminiscent of the Miss Universe 2007 in Mexico, perhaps in a smaller scale but it still achieved the same mesmerizing effect.

"Join us we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, as we continue to welcome the amazing trust of the country's celebration of the annual Binibini pageant. We are keeping the legacy alive, as we make this pageant a national treasure. For the 60th year, there are a lot in store," said Irene Jose, President of UniProm and member of the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) executive committee.

New crown, exciting prizes

Making the forthcoming finale more exciting is the prize package that the winners will receive. The first and second runners-up will each receive P 400,000, while the winners of the Globe and International crowns will receive P 1 million each. BPCI will also be giving P 1 million to World Vision as beneficiary of its special outreach project.

The two new queens will also be wearing new crowns designed by jewelry designer Manny Halasan. The new crown is reportedly filled with ethereal diamonds bearing the Binibining Pilipinas logo.

There will be special performances from Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano and SB19, with reigning Miss International Andrea Rubio of Venezuela gracing the coronation night on July 7.

To be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves, Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2014 MJ Lastimosa and Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, the 60th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold in Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 7.

