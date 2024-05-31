Binibining Pilipinas 2024 delegates sizzle at swimsuit fashion show

The 40 official Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates wore four different swimwear cuts and colored with a spectrum of lush verdant shades at the mall show in Gateway Mall 2.

MANILA, Philippines — After the success of its Reinvent sustainable fashion show and the Santacruzan parade, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) continues with its series of pre-pageant events and activities, leading to the grand coronation night in July.

Earlier this week, the delegates paraded before diners and mallgoers in their swimwear. Simply dubbed "Fashion Show at the Lagoon," it showed the candidates' vital statistics to both fans and supporters, as well as spectators who chanced upon the event.

The 40 official Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates wore four different swimwear cuts and colored with a spectrum of lush verdant shades — from vibrant emerald, lime and chartreuse to soothing seafoam — that gave homage to the mall's biophilic design.

Known for exquisite designs and flattering silhouettes, Dia Ali perfectly complemented the candidate's captivating beauty with glamorous pieces that accentuated their looks, confidence and stage presence. Completing the sultry styling is Christopher Munar's accessories.

The Lagoon, located at the ground level of Gateway Mall 2, is an 84-foot long shallow pool of water with a low-rise fountain and foliage adorning the Restaurant Collection area. It is designed to give shoppers and diners a gastronomical experience with al fresco seating in natural ambiance.

The 60th Binibining Pilipinas finale will happen in the Araneta Coliseum in July. Stay tuned!

