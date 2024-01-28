Thailand's Anntonia Porsild to visit Manila

Miss Universe 2023 1st runner-up Anntonia Porsild is set to visit Manila in January.

MANILA, Philippines — #PorDee in Manila? Anntonia Porsild will be visiting Manila on January 29.

Her Manila visit was announced via the official Instagram account of Miss Universe Thailand on Saturday.

"Anntonia Porsild, Miss Universe Thailand 2023 and 1st runner-up in Miss Universe 2023 will fulfill her duties in the Philippines. She will arrive in Manila on January 29, 2024, around 6:25 PM," read the post.

Anntonia became famous among Filipinos during the Miss Universe 2023 edition last November in El Salvador. Many pageant fans observed how she and the Philippines' very own Michelle Dee became close in the latter part of the pageant.

Anntonia and Michelle are known among their fans as PorDee, a portmanteau of their last names.

Michelle Dee entered the Top 10 in the annual beauty tilt and took home special awards, while Anntonia was named 1st runner-up to eventual winner, Nicaragua's first-ever Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios.

