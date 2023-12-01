Michelle Dee on #PorDee, friendship with Thailand's Anntonia Porsild: 'Mission accomplished'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee took it as a challenge won when she was able to establish rapport and friendship with Thailand's Anntonia Porsild.

She and Anntonia were among the favorites to win the Miss Universe crown this year because they both represented pageant powerhouses, the Philippines and Thailand. Anntonia ended up 1st runner-up to Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios, while Michelle earned a spot in the Top 10 as well as four special awards.

Michelle revealed that she and Anntonia were assigned to different groups and it was the reason why they had few interactions at the beginning of the competition. But when they saw the heated exchanges and posts from their supporters, they thought of a way make it known that all is well between them.

Both posted their photos together when they had the chance and even made several videos where they were simply having a good time with each other.

These feel-good posts eventually earned a shipping hashtag, #PorDee, coined from the first three letters of their last names.

Michelle was asked about how she feels about the "shipping" of the fans between them at yesterday's homecoming media conference hosted by her talent agency, GMA Sparkle.

"I think mission accomplished because you know Anntonia and I were not able to converse too much during the start of the competition because we really didn't have the chance to. We were assigned to different areas pero 'yun nga medyo nagka-away-away na 'yung mga fans and our intention with our very first photo was really to show that bati kami," Michelle shared.

"If kaming dalawa bati, then our fans should really unite as well or at least be more respectful toward each other," she pointed out.

She noted that both Philippines and Thailand have the most vocal pageant fans.

"So to be able to unite and show a good example in terms of loving and respecting everyone around you, I think we've accomplished that because the Philippines and Thailand have never felt closer. The fans, the supporters really feel the love and Anntonia and I share the same sentiments," she added.

Michelle said that it would be exciting to do a show together if it were offered to them.

She also revealed how like-minded she and Anntonia are when she was asked if the Thai beauty queen would be receptive to working on projects with her in the Philippines.

"One thing you don't know about Anntonia and myself is that we actually have a very similar mindset and outlooks in life. Of course when an opportunity presents itself, of course, I'm sure she'll take it under consideration. We have talked about it and both of us are very excited especially with the inquiry we received nu'ng pabalik na kami sa kanya-kanyang bansa," she revealed.

She also said that she will be visiting Thailand for a special occasion.

"But one thing is for sure, I will be flying to Thailand for her crown turnover and she'll be flying over for my crown turnover as well," Michelle said.

