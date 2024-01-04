Zendaya, Ariana Grande wore Barbiecore best — study

CAINTA, Philippines — After Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" movie made a record-setting $775 Million when it opened in theaters globally and sent the world, including the Philippines, into a Barbie frenzy, suddenly fashion has turned pink and the Barbiecore fashion is on.

As the awards season kicks off the year, “Barbie” leads Golden Globe nominations with nine.

Related: 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' lead Golden Globe 2024 nominees

The operative word is Barbiecore, and it is a bright, vibrant fashion trend defined by wearing Barbie’s signature hot pink color and accompanying that color with a confident and infectiously happy attitude. Other vibrant hues are also included in the key fashion trend by which 2023 will definitely be remembered for. Celebrities, who are fashion icons themselves, are also giving in to the frenzy and sporting Barbie-inspired outfits.

But, you would think, of them all, who is doing Barbiecore right? Who looks best in Barbiecore? Fashion industry experts at Joor (www.joor.com) have looked through and analyzed the most pinned celebrity Barbiecore looks on Pinterest to find out who are the most popular worldwide. This is excluding photos of Barbie star Margot Robbie in Barbiecore style, of course, who has 1009 pins herself.

And the winner is Zendaya who, with 331 pins, is the celebrity with the most pinned Barbiecore aesthetic. Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, who is known mononymously as Zendaya, is an American actress and singer who has received various accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. Time magazine even named her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022. For the Barbiecore world, she had the Internet in a frenzy when she channeled the ultimate Barbiecore in head-to-toe Valentino pink!

Placing second is musical pop princess Ariana Grande, who racked up 238 pins for her Barbiecore-inspired wardrobe. From street style to onstage to filming a music video, Ariana is not shy to add a touch of Barbiecore to any fit.

A close third is supermodel Gigi Hadid with 204 pins of her Barbiecore aesthetic. Gigi, who knows what she's talking about when it comes to fashion, can expertly layer a Barbiecore mastered look in the chicest way, from triple neon pink to a bubblegum-pink cashmere button up.

The rest of the Top 10 celebrities who made it to the list put together by Joor are:

The top 10 celebrities with the most pinned Barbiecore aesthetic