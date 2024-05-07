Heart Evangelista reacts to Pia Wurtzbach awarded Global Fashion Influencer instead of her

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista gave her reaction to fellow actress Pia Wurtzbach receiving the Global Fashion Influencer of the Year Award at the 2024 Emigala Fashion & Beauty Awards in Dubai recently.

At Heart's fashion show and unveiling as new Avon intimate apparel ambassador last May 2, at the same day and time as the Coca-Cola x Jack Daniel's Zero launch where Pia was the guest star, Heart was asked by reporters for her reaction to Pia getting the Global Fashion Influencer of the Year Award.

The Emigala Awards "Glitz & Glamour: A Celebration of Fashion and Beauty" was held in Festival Bay Arena By Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City. The event, which honors the brightest names in fashion and was attended by fashion and entertainment personalities all over the world, was a tribute to the late "King of Pop" Michael Jackson.

Related: Pia Wurtzbach awarded Global Fashion Influencer of the Year in Dubai

"I'm okay, for as long as I have food on my table, thank you, Lord!" Heart told the press, including Philstar.com, about Pia getting the award.

At the benefit fashion show and concert, Heart modeled Avon's new 360 Comfort Bra and sent a powerful message of how women can shape the world.

It can be recalled that Pia and Heart are rumored to be on a professional rivalry, following Heart's falling off with her former glam team, which now works for Pia. — Video by Deni Bernardo; additional video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: Hurt by Heart? Pia Wurtzbach prevented from answering query about Heart Evangelista