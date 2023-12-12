Belle Mariano to celebrate holidays with fabulous fashion

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano will celebrate the holidays in a fabulous fashion-forward note.

Belle showed her latest looks from the SHEIN holiday collection, with gold and bold glam as the main inspiration. Get red-carpet ready and steal the scene at your holiday parties with outfits and accessories that bring out that inner glow.

Update your wardrobe in time for the season with SHEIN’s 12.12 sale, which offers amazing price drops on apparel and accessories. Grab up to 90% off on outfits that will let you sparkle and stand out at your Christmas parties and family reunions.

There’s no need to get caught up in the holiday rush because the 12.12 Sale also comes with limited-time free shipping for convenient shopping. The brand aims to help one mix and match outfits that are complete from head to toe, from apparel to accessories, shoes and bags that are perfect for that special party.

Check out the deals and steals on the 12.12 Sale and treat yourself to a fun and fabulous new look, because you deserve it for giving your best all through 2023.

Party fashion must-haves:

Calvin Klein Fall 2023

Photo release From left: BJ Pascual, Kylie Verzosa

The Fall 2023 Underwear collection harnesses sensuality and sophistication with new fabrications, refined hardware and reimagined logos. The collection introduces vibrant color palettes, material innovations and new silhouettes.

Calvin Klein Black offers a premium collection of underwear that prioritizes soft comfort, sensual design, and attention to detail. In women’s, the Calvin Klein Black Graphic Lace unlined triangle bra and hipster briefs feature lace with a youthful energy and sheer tulle for a sensual edge; Calvin Klein Black Vintage Lace is a limited-edition selection of bridal pieces with soft, intricate silk lace. In men’s, the Calvin Klein Black Low Rise Trunk is ultra-soft with a flexible fit and shape retention designed to prevent ride-up.

Stencil Logo refreshes our classic Cotton Stretch underwear with a new stenci logo treatment and neutral seasonal color palette. Women’s lightly lined triangle bras, unlined bralettes and bikini underwear styles are made with a blend of extra-soft cotton modal and lyocell; men’s low-rise trunks are made from super-soft cotton blended with stretch.

Women’s Modern Seamless lightly lined triangle bras, unlined bralettes, thongs, mid-rise briefs and bikini underwear are designed with ultra-comfortable soft microfiber and seam-free innovation for a second-skin fit. Men’s and women’s Future Shift underwear features vibrant contrast seaming and a bright, two-tone logo waistband for an energetic addition to our classic Underwear offering. Women’s bras and underwear are made from extra-soft cotton stretch for comfort. Men’s trunks and low-rise trunks are designed with a contoured pouch for a supportive fit and are crafted from soft microfiber made with at least 85% recycled polyester and stretch for the ultimate comfort.

Women’s Intrinsic styles introduce an ultra-modern comfort lace that fuses the look of lingerie with the comfort of our Modern Cotton underwear. Unlined bras, triangle bralettes, unlined and lightly lined demi bras, thongs, high leg tangas and bikini underwear feature a brushed-back lace for an ultra-soft feel. Intrinsic introduces everyday sensuality with an effortlessly comfortable wearability.

The Fall 2023 Calvin Klein Jeans collection amplifies the brand DNA for a new generation. Classic archival fits and silhouettes are updated with modern refinement, creating stylish wardrobe essentials. This season’s Jeans feature ‘90s-inspired silhouettes updated with new fits and washes. Made from rigid cotton denim, Authentic Bootcut Jeans feature slim legs and a flared hem for a look that is simultaneously retro and modern. The Authentic Straight Jeans are the ultimate easy fit, with a classic straight-cut leg for a refined yet relaxed silhouette. High Rise Wide Leg Jeans sit high on the waist with a wide leg fit for a considered, casual look.

The 90s Straight Jeans tout a relaxed straight-leg silhouette for a classic fit that is comfortable and effortless. The High Rise Straight Jeans reinterpret our archival 1978 waist-defining straight jeans – classic pockets, a leg-lengthening side seam, and signature Calvin Klein hardware and leather badge create a distinctive new staple. '90s Loose Jeans feature a lower rise and wide, straight legs for an ultra-relaxed 90s aesthetic. The Slim Fit Stretch Jeans are made with flexible stretch denim for enhanced movement, all-day comfort and a refreshed slim silhouette.

Denim jackets and shirts harness the premium craftsmanship and effortless style that has defined our Jeans collections for decades. Crafted from rigid cotton denim, the Regular '90s Denim Jacket offers an authentic ‘90s fit with a pointed collar, flap chest pockets and branded hardware; the Cropped 90s Trucker Jacket offers a classic style in an abbreviated silhouette for a streamlined look. The Future Archive Denim Trucker Jacket is a versatile wardrobe staple: styled with dual chest pockets, button closures and top stitching details for added structure and a distinctly Calvin Klein look. The Slim Denim Shirt offers a soft and easy layer with a tailored fit for classic Calvin Klein styling. The Vintage Indigo Denim Button-Down Easy Shirt is made from an extra soft cotton stretch blend with a tailored and refined fit designed for easy, versatile styling.

Later in the season, we channel warmth and softness with the Sherpa Denim Jacket and Reversible Sherpa Bomber Jacket. The Sherpa Denim Jacket adds a soft sherpa lining for a cold-weather upgrade to one of the brand’s signature styles. The Reversible Sherpa Bomber Jacket introduces an oversized silhouette made with recycled materials.

In the Philippines, Calvin Klein is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 5, Mall of Asia, Rockwell, Shangri-La Plaza, Trinoma, Alabang Town Center, Century City Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, Fort Bonifacio, Megamall, Robinsons Manila, Central Square BGC and online at Trunc.ph, Zalora, Lazada, and Rustans.com.

Givenchy highlights new elegance for 2023 Holiday collection

Photo release Givenchy proudly presents a holiday edit of elevated looks for the 2023 festive season. Building on directional silhouettes first shown on the runway in Paris, this curated selection of occasion wear showcases the House’s approach to elegance under Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, with a renewed taste for formal dressing.

Women’s looks pay tribute to founding couturier Hubert de Givenchy’s love of architectural cuts, noble materials, and witty plays on negative space. A floor-length dress in fluid, draped satin jersey is punctuated by a daring, graphic insert in 4G plumetis, for example, while a red dress in crepe cady features a cutaway halter detail inspired by the Givenchy archives, its open back highlighted by shimmying tiers of fine silver chains. A slip dress pays homage to the House’s couture savoir-faire, its French lace folded and pieced together with silk georgette to blend elevated workmanship with an unexpected, irregular neckline. Outerwear emphasizes a dual love of tailoring and texture, borrowing from the men’s lexicon for a women’s overcoat or playing up the sculptural, season-defining possibilities of black kalgan or nude Mongolian shearling, paired with a lavaliere blouse, slim pants, and an extra dash of shine and texture, for example with golden beige or metallic Antigona or Voyou bags, embroidered 4G bags, metallic or crystal-paved Shark Lock boots, or swingy caged pearl earrings.

For men, elegant tailoring puts a subtle twist on House codes: the signature Givenchy thistle appears as a self-fabric embellishment on a jacket, seams are highlighted with tonal shine, or the 4G emblem crops up in crystal for an extra touch of holiday sparkle. Casual dressing, too, gets festive with elevated details such as sparkly side stripes on tracksuits. The new men’s Voyou finishes the look with an air of Parisian nonchalance.

The Givenchy edit for the holiday 2023 season is available in selected stores and on givenchy.com. In the Philippines, Givenchy is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Shangri-La Plaza Mall East Wing, Greenbelt 4, and Solaire Resort and Casino.

Tory Burch T Monogram collection

Photo release Nicole Andersson, Coleen Garcia-Crawford, Mikaela Lagdameo-Martinez and Noelle Martinez

Tory Burch celebrates the iconic T Monogram collection, a signature pattern inspired by traditional quilting. Inspired by the work of artist René Magritte, the installation has a surreal quality. Inflated T Monogram sculptures set against a backdrop of blue sky and soft clouds serve as a display for an assortment of ready to wear, handbags, shoes, and accessories from the Tory Burch collection. The assortment includes the new T Monogram black, woven in chic tonal jacquard accented with gold hardware, and available for the first time in the Philippines at the Makati pop-up.

When Tory launched her brand in 2004, she created a logo that was a graphic design element: A classic serif T and its mirror image encased in a circle, inspired by the geometry of Moroccan architecture and interiors by David Hicks. Meticulously crafted in traditional jacquard and fine leather, the T Monogram family launched in early 2021 and became an instant bestseller. The collection speaks to the artisanal allure and timelessness of great style.

The brand celebrated the pop-up at Greenbelt 5 with a special event in the retail space with cocktails, canapes, and music. Guests included Coleen Garcia Crawford who wore the T Monogram Viscose Cardigan, T Monogram Tech Knit Dress, T Monogram Black Bucket Bag, and Cap-Toe Pump 45 Mm; Nicole Andersson who wore the Viscose Shirtdress, T Monogram Black Chain Wallet, and Capri Mid Heel Stud Sandal 45 Mm; Mikaela Martinez who came in wearing the Tech Knit Polo Dress, T Monogram Black Petite Barrel Bag, and Eleanor Heel Sandal 55 Mm; and Noelle Martinez who wore the Cotton Pointelle Polo, Performance Jersey Tennis Skirt, T Monogram Black Mini N/S Tote, and Ladybug Sneaker.

Founded in 2004 in New York, Tory Burch is an American lifestyle brand known for beautiful, timeless pieces. As a designer, Tory draws inspiration from art, her family, and women globally. Her collections include ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home and beauty. Empowering women is Tory’s guiding principle, expressed through her collections and her work at the Tory Burch Foundation. Established in 2009, the Foundation provides women entrepreneurs in the United States with access to capital, education, and community.

H&M now has its first LazMall store

Photo release H&M South East Asia’s marketplace team also shared their enthusiasm saying, “We are excited to bring H&M’s world of fashion to Lazada. Our collaboration will make it easier for all fashion lovers to access our latest collection."

Lazada is thrilled to announce a significant milestone as it proudly launches the first H&M store on the platform. H&M, the global fashion powerhouse, welcomes its first official Lazada store in the Philippines. Shoppers can now enjoy the convenience of purchasing pieces that offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way with just a click of a button. Absolutely, everyone can level up their wardrobe game with the best fashion deals from the country’s leading e-Commerce platform, Lazada.

Customers can now easily give themselves a fashion wardrobe upgrade by purchasing your favorite H&M fashion items on Lazada, all from the comfort of your home. With this partnership, everyone can now enjoy the convenience of shopping for quality fashion anytime and anywhere, while enjoying the vast range of H&M fashion collections from Ladies, Divided, Mens and Kids, all available on Lazada.

"LazLook by Lazada always offers trusted brands and the trendiest options at the best prices, inspiring Filipinos to slay everyday. We at Lazada Philippines are proud to be the first among our six markets to welcome H&M to our platform. With H&M, LazLook continues to make fashion inspiration easily accessible and affordable for everyone,” stated Mishie de la Cruz, Head of Marketing Solutions and Affiliates at Lazada.

“We are constantly on a journey to optimize our store and digital portfolios to offer our customers a better and more seamless experience. With its strong presence in the Philippines, Lazada complements and reinforces our existing network of physical and digital stores, hm.com, as well as the marketplace. We see a great opportunity for our brand to grow on this platform and further our vision of democratizing sustainable fashion by meeting our customers where, when and how they choose,” said Oldouz Mirzaie, Managing Director of H&M South Asia.

Whether you're looking for trendy clothing or stylish accessories, you'll find everything you need to elevate your style and express your unique personality, visit the H&M store on Lazada and check out via https://s.lazada.com.ph/s.iJZ0H.

Be the ‘It Girl’ this Christmas with Love, Bonito

Photo release Revel in the magical festive spirit of year end, and explore chance encounters with Love, Bonito, Southeast Asia’s largest omni-channel womenswear brand.

Featuring glittery sequins, iridescent liquid lamé, fuzzy knits and velvety pleather, this collection is testament to the possibility where glamour and comfort coexist. With twinkling looks dropping this month, be prepared to get heads turning for your upcoming office Christmas parties, cosy family reunions and festive countdown celebrations.

Just look at her - the Gyla Straight Neck Column Midi Dress is a one-and-done that will be the highlight of the night. Made of stretchy glittery fabric, this dream-like dress comes with adjustable straps and is available in black and silver, perfect for any Christmas party in town. The off-shoulder Valrie Asymmetric Ruched Tube Top is giving Tinkerbell-esque vibes with its ruched detail, high sheen fabric and an asymmetric drape that falls from the waist. Complete the look with a pair of white pants and heels for a night out.

For a more work-appropriate silhouette, opt for the casual, stretchy Isbeth Asymmetric Knit Toga Top with the highly-anticipated Faiza Sequined Flare Pants featuring high shine sequins, a flare silhouette and high-rise fit.

Deck the halls with Christmas tweeds and fuzzy, textured knits for your upcoming family gatherings or Secret Santa gift exchanges. The Patrisha Low Back A-line Mini Dress in velvety pleather is a timeless classic piece that stays through last Christmas and beyond. For guaranteed cosiness, have fun with a variety of tweed and knit options including the Linette Tweed A-line Mini Skirt and outerwears Jennie Relaxed Fuzzy Knit Sweater and Monroe Tweed Crop Jacket.

For those who prefer bold colors and unexpected cuts, the stunning red Sola Halter Midi Dress or lime Shanneth Asymmetric Off Shoulder Top will send your confidence level off the charts and are perfect for cocktails with girlfriends. The Carter Sequined Column Midi Dress is another go-to if you’re looking for an embellished piece with sequins for a long-lasting shimmer on the dance floor.

From 4 December (till stocks last), LBCommunity+ members can redeem a set of Happenstance coasters from the LBCo+ Rewards Shop with a min. spend US$120. Love, Bonito’s Festive 2023 Collection are sold online via lovebonito.com/intl.

Levi’s launches ‘It’s Giving Season’ campaign with fresh fits

Photo release The “It’s Giving Season” campaign introduces perfect fits such as the Ribcage Bells, a modern take on the classic bell bottoms.

This season, Levi’s gets into the spirit of the season by honoring what it is about: giving time, giving love, and giving iconic presents that will last beyond the parties and stand the test of trends. An array of comfy, wardrobe must-haves. From essential tops and tees to jeans, chinos and more, shop the men and women’s collection of perfectly giftable picks they’ll love now and wear forever.

The “It’s Giving Season” campaign introduces perfect fits such as the Ribcage Bells, a modern take on the classic bell bottoms. Leaning into the Levi’s ‘70s heritage, the Ribcage Bells marries the brand's highest high rise and a vintage wide leg for all-around attitude and versatility—perfect for your cool girl friend or groovy older sister.

The Rigcage Bells features a sleek zip-fly and sits high on the waist, eases down the legs, then flares out wide. Choose from a wide range of colors and washes, including sharp black, jewel tones, and corduroy. An all-weather piece, you can style it with an oversized coat for your cold-weather adventures, or pair it with a sparkly halter-neck top for a more ‘90s vibe.

Other gifting pieces include the Women Monica Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, which features a flattering V-neck and a slim fit, and the Women’s Icon Mini Tote—a nod to fashion’s current

obsession with all things fun-sized.

For men, The 501 Original Parrish is a year-round staple with its iconic straight fit and signature button fly. Invented in 1873, the flattering style has become a vehicle for self-expression for fans who love to personalize their jeans. Pair it with the Men’s Twofer Shirt, which features a relaxed ‘90s fit, and complete the ensemble with the super comfortable Men’s Flexfit Poster Logo Cap. Check out these gift ideas on Levi.com.ph and select boutiques and department stores nationwide.

SSI brands go on sale

Photo release Explore a stylish selection of shoes and bags from beloved brands and take advantage of their special offers, available for a limited time.

Experience the magic of the festive season with the largest specialty retailer, the SSI Group. From today until January 31, 2024, elevate your gift-giving and indulge in personal luxuries with delightful surprises waiting to be unwrapped. Revel in unmissable discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off on coveted brands such as Bally, Coach, Dune London, Kurt Geiger, Lacoste, Lush, Payless Shoesource, and Pazzion.

What's more – be transported into the enchantment of the season with performances and an array of holiday activities, teeming with yuletide charm and endless fun. Every year, Central Square, a fashion and lifestyle destination nestled in Bonifacio High Street, transforms into a haven where shopping becomes more than just buying—the holiday season adds more thrill to the experience.

On December 8, 15, 20, 21, 22 and 23, from 4 to 7 p.m., Santa Claus himself will make a special appearance, spreading festive cheers from Santa's Cottage. Be enchanted with the melodies of the season! On December 16 (6:30 to 8 p.m.) and December 23 (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.), a Trio of Live Musicians from 9Works Philharmonic Orchestra will fill the air with well-loved Christmas tunes.

And as tradition holds, immerse yourself in the emotions stirred by the timeless classic, "A Christmas Carol." Experience the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge on December 23, brought to life by 9Works Theatrical. Indulge in complimentary (until supplies last) Auro hot chocolate blends and coffee brews offered at the atrium from 3 to 8 p.m. Shop in Central Square from December 18 to 25 and get the chance to win awesome prizes with its annual Pick-A-Prize. For every minimum single-receipt spend of P10,000, a shopper will get 1 chance to participate.

Explore Coach's festive Holiday Gift Shop at Central Square too, where a lively, immersive space captures holiday joy. Open from December 8, 2023, to January 31, 2024, discover giftable pieces and enjoy complimentary treats as you shop. Shopping gets better as every P5,000 minimum spend in all participating SSI Group brands entitles customers to 1 raffle entry to the SSI Groups Holiday Raffle Promo. Earn twice the raffle entry when using the Mastercard credit card or debit card to pay for the transaction. In addition, for every P5,000 spent in SSI Group stores, 3 trees will be planted by the People Planet Coalition. Spend period is from today until January 31, 2024, while the raffle draw is on February 5, 2024. For the grand prize, one winner will get a luxurious stay at Discovery Shores Boracay for two with exclusive access to resort amenities and activities, full board meals, private island dinner, and inclusive of

round Trip AIRTRAV tickets and an SSI Shopping Spree of P300,000 worth of SSI Purple Cards.

As a minor prize, three lucky people will each win P100,000 worth of SSI Purple Cards, 3-day, 2-night accommodation in Huni Lio, El Nido, inclusive of a Deluxe Room for two, daily breakfast, airport transfers, and use of resort facilities. Lastly, there will be eight (8) minor prize winners of a P50,000 SSI shopping spree. Terms and conditions apply.

Explore a stylish selection of shoes and bags from beloved brands and take advantage of their special offers, available for a limited time. Buy two sale footwear and get an extra 15% off in Payless Shoesource; 12% off on all regular items (except shoe care items) and up to 45% off on marked items in Bally; 10% discount on all full-priced bags in Coach; get up to 50% off on marked items on select bags and shoes in Kurt Geiger; up to 50% off on select regular shoes and bags plus an additional 15% off on sale items Dune London; buy one Pazzion bag or shoes at 12% off, or add two or more and get 24% off; and buy one item get 20% off and buy 2 items at 30% in Lacoste. Swing by LUSH to soak in the festive spirit and explore their enchanting Christmas and Snow Fairy collection as well.

While shopping in-store, My SSI Life loyalty app users (available for download via Apple store, Huawei app gallery or Google Play) can unwrap even greater savings through the loyalty app points. Simply open the app, and explore the 'What's New' and 'Vouchers' tabs for exclusive offers and prizes to look forward to.

For those shopping online, from now to December 12, visit Trunc.ph, the SSI group's multi-brand online e-commerce destination. Enter the code TRUNCXMAS during checkout to snag a 10% discount for a minimum purchase of P1,200. Eager to tick off many items from the gift list? Use the code TRUNCMASGIFT and revel in a 20% off on all orders when you spend a minimum of P12,000. Terms and conditions apply.

Rustan's Silver Vault welcomes Nanis Italian Jewels

Photo release From left: Ella Pangilinan, Sarah Lahbati, Laura Bicego, Michael Huang, and Janeena Chan

Rustan's Silver Vault, renowned for its years of showcasing the finest jewelry brands from around the world, is thrilled to announce the latest jewel in its crown: Nanis Italian Jewels. For the discerning palate, this new addition is worth celebrating. The luxury Italian jewelry brand rose to fame as a brand that challenges traditional Italian jewelry. Each meticulously handcrafted piece infuses surprising contemporary twists into traditional designs, creating exquisite jewelry with plenty of savoir-faire. Nanis’s mantra is to “free the jewelry” and offer jewelry made by women, for women.

"Fabbrica del lusso Italiano contemporaneo," meaning "factory of Italian contemporary luxury,” are the words on Nanis’s logo. The phrase encapsulates Nanis’ soul as a brand that aims to fully express the sophisticated contemporary woman through the medium of gold.



Using 18kt gold hand-engraved in the ancient technique of burin, diamonds, and natural stones, Nanis fuses heritage and artisan craftsmanship, and contemporary aesthetics. The result is jewelry that bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, breathing new life into the world of Italian jewelry.

Laura Bicego has jewelry in her blood. Growing up in Italy’s capital of gold, Vicenza, she was exposed to the world of jewelry from a young age, thanks to her father's goldsmith company. Her passion for travel would later shape her unique vision, and as she ventured beyond her hometown even more, she acquired new skills and insights into international markets. Soon after completing her studies and working alongside her father, Laura felt a calling to “free jewelry” from its conventional confines. So in 1990, Laura and her husband Piero Marangon founded Nanis Italian Jewels.

Laura, now a mother of three globetrotting children, serves as the co-founder and creative director of Nanis, continually pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. The Nanis aesthetic Nature and women serve as Laura’s greatest muses when designing jewelry. Often, she interprets them as round, sinuous, organic, and sensual silhouettes, seen most clearly in Nanis’s iconic design: the Timeless Boule. Each 18kt gold boule is painstakingly hand-engraved with the ancient millerighe burin technique, resulting in gold pearls that exude grit, sensuality, and elegance. You’ll see these iconic boules featured in various Nanis pieces, including the IVY, Soffio, and the beloved Ciliegine earrings.

Nanis offers a breathtaking array of jewelry collections with the brand's distinctive aesthetic. The Ciliegine earrings, Laura's personal favorites, feature hand-engraved gold boules, a signature element of the Nanis design. Sinuous, round, and elegant, the Ciliegine earrings epitomize the brand's philosophy of boundless femininity and adaptability. These bestsellers can be worn in a classic or casual manner, effortlessly elevating any ensemble.

Each exquisite and unusual 18kt gold pearl on the Ivy necklace showcases the ancient art of burin engraving. Its versatility knows no bounds, allowing it to adapt to every occasion and attire. As Laura herself emphasizes, the jewelry should conform to the woman, not the other way around. Ivy is also surprisingly light and is the perfect companion for elegant and sophisticated women, traveling women, and women who dare redefine luxury with taste.

In her quest to rewrite the traditional design of chain jewelry, Laura birthed Libera, meaning “free”. "When you think of the chain, you always think of something rigid, which limits you,”

said the designer. In making Libera, she decided to "free" the chain. The result is a light and bold collection with Nanis’s signature burin scratches and a different perspective on chain

jewelry.

In the Libera Icon collection, Nanis revisits its archives and breathes new life into its chain collections by infusing them with the distinctive Nanis sinuosity and roundness and today’s

desire for dynamism, lightness, and versatility. By completely reimagining the chain, Icon creates pieces for the most transgressive and free souls.

The Nuvole features gold boules stacked on top of each other, grazing the shoulders. But what’s surprising about them is their wearability. Nuvole is Italian for “clouds," a nod to the

earrings’ surprisingly extreme lightness, making them beautiful and practical for daily wear.

Lightness has always been a key feature of Nanis jewelry. After these XXL boule earrings became a hit, Nanis created a more casual version for those seeking everyday elegance. The smaller Nuvolette features the same hand-engraved 18kt boules and shimmering diamonds.

Soffio, meaning breeze, has small hand-engraved gold boules and a light and versatile design that encapsulates Nanis’s mantra. Its hook closure crowned with a diamond detail allows you to adjust and interpret the necklace in various ways. From classic to high-necked, the Soffio Necklace adapts to all your facets—it’s the perfect daily touch of luxury.

Experience the artistry of Nanis, where each piece reflects passion, tradition, and the sophisticated contemporary woman. Explore the captivating world of Nanis by visiting Rustan's Silver Vault in stores and via its official website.

0917 Lifestyle, Vinyl on Vinyl collaborate for art-inspired fashion

Photo release In an exciting fusion of creativity and talent, 0917 Lifestyle redefines the boundaries of wearable art through its latest collaboration with Vinyl on Vinyl, one of the leading art galleries in the country.

This exclusive range, a vibrant embodiment of the “Art and Passion” theme that 0917 Lifestyle champions this year, was crafted in partnership with acclaimed Filipino artists Mark Weigh, Mimaaaaaaaaw, and Seeweirdo.

The 0917 x Vinyl on Vinyl collection offers a curated selection of apparel, lifestyle accessories, and unique novelty items, each piece echoing the flair and vision of the featured artists. The items are not just fashion statements but also pieces of art that bring a touch of the gallery into everyday life.

Mark’s creations feature whimsical and playful images that would take one on a journey of the imagination, while the works of Gene Rhobi E. Delos Reyes, otherwise known as Seeweirdo, depict the world inside his head through black and white designs. Meanwhile, Mimaaaaaaaaw tries to spread positivity and hope via enchanting quotes, often accompanied by adorable, distorted, and colorful images of her unique cats. The collaboration marks a major step forward in the joint mission of 0917 Lifestyle and Vinyl on Vinyl to discover and highlight unconventional art forms, broadening the horizons of artistic expression.

"As a purveyor of passion, interests, and art, we are very happy to support our local artists,” said Gladys Rojas, Head of 0917 Lifestyle. “Partnering with Vinyl on Vinyl and these phenomenal artists has allowed us to blend fashion with art in the most beautiful way, giving our customers a wearable canvas that tells a story.”

“At Vinyl on Vinyl, we want to bring our artists past the whitewall setting. This collaboration brings it to the community. We feel that these 3 emerging artists would propel the audience to view things in a refreshing perspective,” said Gaby Dela Merced, Vinyl on Vinyl Director.

The partnership shows 0917 Lifestyle’s commitment to breaking new ground in fashion and art, creating pieces that resonate with the brand's diverse and passionate audience. Vinyl on Vinyl started in 2009 with the goal of increasing awareness and appreciation for what was initially an underground culture. It has become instrumental in showcasing and promoting Filipino artists both locally and on international stages. Its name reflects its origins in dealing with vinyl records and art toys, and it continues to honor its musical roots by occasionally incorporating sound art into its programming. The 0917 Lifestyle x Vinyl on Vinyl collection is available for art and fashion enthusiasts at 0917lifestyle.com, the 0917 BHS Pop-Up Booth, and selected Globe Stores.

