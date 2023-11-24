Philippines' Michelle Dee wins Best National Costume at Miss Universe 2023



MANILA, Philippines — Almost a week after the coronation night in El Salvador, the Philippines' Michelle Dee was given the Best National Costume award at the 72nd Miss Universe.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, it said that Dee garnered the most votes on the Choicely app, where fans voted for their bet for the said special award.

Dee also won the Voice for Change and the Carnival Cruise Award at the said pageant.

The outfit bore a "solihiya" pattern while her wings bore the colors of the Philippine flag, a mural of tourist destinations, and the current tourism slogan, "Love The Philippines."

Michelle also wore a captain's cap with the "solihiya" pattern, referencing the beauty queen's role as an Air Force reservist.

Dee finished in the Top 10 in the pageant.

Sheynnis Palacios won Nicaragua's first Miss Universe crown at last Sunday's (Manila time) finals held in El Salvador.

RELATED: Fly high, Pinay: Captain Michelle Dee soars at Miss Universe 2023 National Costume competition



