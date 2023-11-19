'Thank you for raising our flag with me': Michelle Dee sends love to Filipinos after Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finish

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee at the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night on November 18, 2023 in El Salvador.

MANILA, Philippines — Michelle Dee thanked Filipinos for raising the Philippine flag with her after finishing in the Top 10 at Miss Universe 2023.

Michelle held a broadcast on Instagram a few minutes after the Top 5 announcement.

In a series of replies in the broadcast thread, Michelle expressed her gratitude to the fans who continued to cheer her and congratulate her on her performance at this year's Miss Universe held in El Salvador.

"Love and kindness over everything!" she greeted her fans.

"Mahal ko kayo. Thank you so much for raising our flag with me," she added.

Michelle failed to make it to the Top 5, composed of delegates from Australia, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Thailand and Colombia.

She wore a black gown inspired by Apo Whang-od and designed by Mark Bumgarner.

