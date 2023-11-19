^

Fashion and Beauty

LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2023

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 7:00am
LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd edition of the world's most prestigious beauty pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Nov. 18, 2023 (November 19 Philippine time).

R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States will pass on the crown to her successor by the pageant's end.

Among the contenders vying for the crown is Miss Universe Philippines 2023, Michelle Marquez Dee. Will she secure the fifth Miss Universe title for the Philippines? (Can't view the moving thread? Click here).

vuukle comment

MICHELLE DEE

MISS UNIVERSE 2023

R'BONNEY GABRIEL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
El Salvador, Nicaragua stand out in Miss Universe 2023 national costume show
23 hours ago

El Salvador, Nicaragua stand out in Miss Universe 2023 national costume show

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
It came as no surprise that hometown bet Isabella García-Manzo received the most deafening applause, especially...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dandruff horror stories: How healthy, flake-free hair restored confidence of these Pinays
1 day ago

Dandruff horror stories: How healthy, flake-free hair restored confidence of these Pinays

By May Dedicatoria | 1 day ago
Let’s dive into five dandruff horror stories shared by #realwomen and discover how achieving flake-free hair has transformed...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fly high, Pinay: Captain Michelle Dee soars at Miss Universe 2023 National Costume competition
1 day ago

Fly high, Pinay: Captain Michelle Dee soars at Miss Universe 2023 National Costume competition

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Filipino beauty queen resumed a favorable spell at the pageant's national costume portion with a plane-like outfit that...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Nasa exciting part na tayo': Michelle Dee thanks Filipinos for Miss Universe 2023 support
1 day ago

'Nasa exciting part na tayo': Michelle Dee thanks Filipinos for Miss Universe 2023 support

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee thanked the Filipino nation for the support in her bid to take home the 5th Miss...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Analysis: Michelle Dee, top performers at Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries
1 day ago

Analysis: Michelle Dee, top performers at Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Philippine delegate Michelle Marquez Dee rocked the Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with