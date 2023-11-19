LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 will be the 72nd edition of the world's most prestigious beauty pageant, to be held at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Nov. 18, 2023 (November 19 Philippine time).

R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States will pass on the crown to her successor by the pageant's end.

Among the contenders vying for the crown is Miss Universe Philippines 2023, Michelle Marquez Dee. Will she secure the fifth Miss Universe title for the Philippines? (Can't view the moving thread? Click here).