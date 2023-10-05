Maymay Entrata sets condition for joining Miss Universe; hopes to bring 'afam' boyfriend to ABS-CBN Ball

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata reiterated that she has no plans of joining a pageant.

At the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday, Philstar.com asked Maymay if she will now join Miss Universe now that the international pageant has opened to all adult women.

"Hindi po e," she said.

"Hindi siya desire ng puso ko e," she added.

Maymay, however, said that she might change her mind if the pageant has no Question and Answer portion.

"Kung walang question and answer sige po," she said, laughing.

Walking solo on the red carpet, Maymay said that she hopes that her boyfriend Aaron Haskell will walk with her at next year's ball.

When asked if her boyfriend minds that she wears daring outfits, she said Aaron understands as long as she is comfortable with what she is wearing.

"Actually, kulang pa nga 'to!" she jokingly said of her skin-baring red Neric Beltran ABS-CBN Ball gown. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

