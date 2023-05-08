^

Maymay Entrata marks birthday in 'ASAP' with 'afam' boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2023 | 11:35am
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata celebrated her birthday at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage while her boyfriend Aaron Haskell was watching her perform.

Maymay performed her new single "Autodeadma" and Aaron was seen enjoying his girlfriend's production number. 

The singer-actress then thanked her boyfriend for watching her perform for the very first time. 

"Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa kanya kasi sobrang mahiyain po talaga siya. Thank you rin po sa 'ASAP' family po dahil binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na nandito po siya, mapanood ako for the first time mag-perform," Maymay said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Thank you, sobrang na-aapreciate ko 'yun," she added.  

It can be recalled that Maymay went public with her relationship to Aaron on Valentine's Day 2022 by posting a photo of them on Instagram and captioning it with "Valentino."

Last Valentine's Day, Maymay showed love to Aaron on Instagram. 

"Wishing a happy birthday and Valentine's Day to the most handsome, humble, wise, and patient man I know," Maymay captioned the post.

"You have an amazing way of making me feel beautiful and cherished, even during tough and challenging moments. Your unwavering commitment to helping me heal and grow from past traumas is a testament to your deep love and devotion," she added.

