Ferragamo names NCT's Jeno as first global male brand ambassador

MANILA, Philippines —Truly no one can beat K-pop superstars nowadays when it comes to international endorsements. Even luxury European brands — and our own Philippine clothing brands — have taken on K-pop sensations as commercial models and celebrity endorsers.

The latest to join this trend is Italian luxury shoe, leather goods, apparel and accessories brand Salvatore Ferragamo, which just recently named South Korean K-pop artist Jeno Lee, more popularly known as Jeno, as the brand’s first global male brand ambassador.

Jeno is a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and is a rapper, singer, dancer, model and TV host. He began his career as a child commercial model and officially debuted in August 2026 as a member of NCT through the sub-unit NCT Dream.

His endorsement deal seals the partnership between the Korean musician and the Italian luxury fashion house, who have started building a relationship prior to this announcement. Lee attended the Milan runway show in February 2023 and has partnered with Ferragamo for several activations.

Maximilian Davis, Creative Director of Ferragamo, said: “Jeno Lee’s captivating personality and ability to connect with international young audiences, through his music, style and persona is exceptional. We’re driven by the same passion in our creativity and feel fortunate to have him join Ferragamo.”

The K-pop star expressed his gratitude for his latest endorsement.

“It is such an honor to be a global ambassador for Ferragamo, a brand with an incredible heritage, craftsmanship and style. I am very excited to create a synergy with the brand and looking forward to disclosing our future projects!” said Jeno.

Ferragamo is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Stores Specialists Inc. Its stores are located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Shangi-La and Rustan’s Makati.

