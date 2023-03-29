BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion label Calvin Klein launched the debut of its new global ambassador Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS as part of its Spring 2023 campaign.

The label posted a teaser, photos, and an official video — all of them in black and white — of Jungkook sporting denim and underwear outfits by Calvin Klein.

These include a '90s straight denim and body jeans, a relaxed fit denim shirt, an oversized denim jacket, and a relaxed fit standard logo crewneck tee.

Photographer Park Jong Ha was behind the camera for this campaign, and the video clip was set to an excerpt of Zayde Wølf’s "King."

Calvin Klein's Spring 2023 campaign previously featured the likes of actors Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, model Kendall Jenner, singer FKA Twigs, and BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim.

Jungkook expressed in a statement how he's been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time and was excited to join them, "My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand."

This new venture by Jungkook comes on the heels of his fellow BTS members becoming ambassadors for other brands: Suga with Valentino, Jimin with Dior and Tiffany & Co., and most recently J-Hope with Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, RM and V are being linked with Bottega Veneta and Celine, respectively.

Following the release of BTS' anthology album "Proof" and subsequent hiatus from group projects, Jungkook shared the song "My You" on BTS' Soundcloud account, collaborated with Charlie Puth on the track "Left and Right," and performed the song "Dreamers" for the 2022 World Cup.

Part of the group hiatus was for members to enlist in South Korea's mandatory military service. Jimin and J-Hope have already enlisted and the rest are expected to follow suit before reuniting in 2025 — as the group's youngest member, Jungkook may be the last member to enlist.

