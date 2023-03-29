^

Korean Wave

BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 9:01am
BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador
Jungkook of BTS performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Getty Images via AFP / Rich Fury

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion label Calvin Klein launched the debut of its new global ambassador Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS as part of its Spring 2023 campaign.

The label posted a teaser, photos, and an official video — all of them in black and white — of Jungkook sporting denim and underwear outfits by Calvin Klein.

These include a '90s straight denim and body jeans, a relaxed fit denim shirt, an oversized denim jacket, and a relaxed fit standard logo crewneck tee.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Photographer Park Jong Ha was behind the camera for this campaign, and the video clip was set to an excerpt of Zayde Wølf’s "King."

Calvin Klein's Spring 2023 campaign previously featured the likes of actors Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, model Kendall Jenner, singer FKA Twigs, and BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim.

Jungkook expressed in a statement how he's been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time and was excited to join them, "My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

This new venture by Jungkook comes on the heels of his fellow BTS members becoming ambassadors for other brands: Suga with Valentino, Jimin with Dior and Tiffany & Co., and most recently J-Hope with Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, RM and V are being linked with Bottega Veneta and Celine, respectively.

Following the release of BTS' anthology album "Proof" and subsequent hiatus from group projects, Jungkook shared the song "My You" on BTS' Soundcloud account, collaborated with Charlie Puth on the track "Left and Right," and performed the song "Dreamers" for the 2022 World Cup.

Part of the group hiatus was for members to enlist in South Korea's mandatory military service. Jimin and J-Hope have already enlisted and the rest are expected to follow suit before reuniting in 2025 — as the group's youngest member, Jungkook may be the last member to enlist.

RELATED: Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS' Jungkook jamming to his song 'Give Me Your Forever'

BTS

CALVIN KLEIN

JUNGKOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador
1 hour ago

BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Fashion label Calvin Klein launched the debut of its new global ambassador Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS as part of its...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May
18 hours ago

Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be staging a solo concert for the first time in the Philippines this May after visiting thrice...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa celebrates 26th birthday in the Philippines
1 day ago

Blackpink's Lisa celebrates 26th birthday in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Blackpink's Lisa celebrated her birthday in the Philippines with fellow members Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo greeting her...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Loudest crowd': Blackpink makes Filo Blinks' weekend the best ever
1 day ago

'Loudest crowd': Blackpink makes Filo Blinks' weekend the best ever

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It was a fun weekend for Filo Blinks as K-pop group Blackpink held their two-night concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service
3 days ago

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
"Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk reunite anew for spy family drama
6 days ago

WATCH: Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk reunite anew for spy family drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Their reunion series in nine years is touted to be a spy drama where the husband is an undercover agent while the wife's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with