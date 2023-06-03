Patricia Javier's son Robert Walcher IV is Mister Teen International 2023

Robert Douglas Walcher IV of the Philippines wins Mister Teen International 2023 at the coronation night on June 1, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. With him in the left photo are his mother, actress and Noble Queen of the Universe 2019 Patricia Javier and grandmother and Miss Noble Queen of the Universe Classic 2022 Jeanette Canlapan.

MANILA, Philippines — It's apparently in the genes as Robert Douglas Walcher IV followed in his mother, former actress-beauty queen Patricia Javier's footsteps. The 16-year-old was named Mister Teen International 2023 at the pageant held on June 1 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Apart from the title, Robert also won several special awards that include Best in Smile, Most Charming Male, Sash Factor’s Male Choice and Mr. Popular. He also won silver for Best National Costume.

The Golden Eagle Warrior costume was designed by Don Cristobal.

The teenager is the eldest son of Patricia with chiropractor Dr. Robert Walcher.

Patricia was crowned Noble Queen of the Universe 2019. Her mother, Jeanette Canlapan, was named Miss Noble Queen of the Universe Classic 2022. The former actress is no stranger to pageants as she once joined Binibining Pilipinas in 1998. She was also crowned Mrs. Universe Philippines 2019.

Both Patricia and her mother accompanied Robert in Thailand.

Robert describes himself on his Facebook page as "model, painter, actor, music lover, love to travel, health advocate and environmentalist."

Other winners were Mandalay, Myanmar (Miss Teen International 2023), Eunice Dacumos of Cavite Philippines (Miss Teen International Ambassador 2023), Yap Kee Xun of Sarawak, Malaysia (Mister Teen International Ambassador 2023), Surabaya, Indonesia (Miss Pre Teen International 2023) and Sarawak, Malaysia (Mister Pre Teen International 2023).

