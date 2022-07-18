^

Patricia Javier on 16-year marriage: It’s constant give-and-take

RAZZLE-DAZA - Pat-P Daza - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2022 | 12:00am
Patricia Javier on 16-year marriage: Itâ€™s constant give-and-take
Patricia Javier with husband Dr. Robert ‘Rob’ Walcher.

I met Patricia Javier more than 20 years ago when she was just starting her movie career as a sexy actress. She was in her early 20s then and quickly became a household name thanks to the 1999 box-office sensation, Ang Kabit Ni Mrs. Montero, which effectively showcased her killer body and beautiful, morena face.

Patricia not only had the body and looks, she also knew how to act. That’s why it was so surprising that at the height of her career, she decided to tie the knot in 2005 with her now-husband, Dr. Robert “Rob” Walcher, and live in California.

A few years ago, however, Patricia, her hubby (who is a famous chiropractor in California) and their two kids, decided to make Manila their home.

I saw her a couple of weeks ago when she guested on the morning show of NET25, Kada Umaga. I asked her if she could spare a few minutes for an online catch-up interview, and she readily agreed. Here are the highlights of our interview:

Describe briefly how you met your husband.

“I met my husband when I traveled to San Diego, California for a Filipino community event. We have common friends. It was ‘love at first chiropractic alignment.’ LOL!”

Describe your family life.

“I’ve been married for 16 years. We have two adorable boys: Robert is 15 years old and Ryan James is 10. We are very hands-on parents, and we love to do activities together as a family. Our favorite thing to do is to travel.”

The couple and their two kids — Robert, 15 and Ryan, 10.
Photo from Patricia’s Instagram

Why did you decide to move back here with your family?

“We decided to move back to Manila almost seven years ago now because first, we felt it was perfect timing for our kids to experience life here while they are still young. I want our kids to be more flexible and embrace Filipino culture. Second, I want to continue our advocacy of spreading awareness on wellness, through the power of chiropractic alignment, to our kababayans.”

How do you support each other when it comes to your individual careers?

“We support each other all the time. When I met Dr. Rob, my eventual husband, I was at the height of my career. But I decided to follow my heart so I stayed in the USA for 13 years to build my own family. I’m the one who suggested that he try living in Manila and he also supported me on that. Our marriage is a constant give-and-take. We always compliment each other and respect one another’s privacy and opinions.”

Was your business affected by the pandemic? If yes, how did you cope? And how is it now?

“Yes, we were also affected. Only 50 percent of our patients could visit the clinic because half of the people were scared to go out. But we are very thankful and grateful that our business belongs to the category of essentials during the pandemic. Right now, all our clinics are open to give the best service for wellness because we really need to be strong and healthy to fight sickness. Chiropractic care is more about prevention, and that’s why chiropractic care should be a lifestyle.”

Please talk about your other business ventures.

“We added more services in our clinics, like live blood analysis, colonics and anti-aging drip. My brothers and I also took the Naturopath course. We want our clinic to be a one-stop-center for wellness.”

People see your husband to get relief from back pains caused mainly by stress. How does your husband de-stress?

“Our clinic is focused on helping our clients and their families live a healthy lifestyle. We focus on the cause of the problem. My husband is very happy to give back to the community by helping our kababayans to be healthy. We decided to establish our Doc Rob Share your Blessings Foundation. Our programs are education, livelihood and home-building for our kababayans. Every time you buy a product or avail of the services from the Doc Rob Wellness Center, you are helping our foundation to continue helping others. My husband is a very hard-working man and a very good father because even after his work, he spends quality time with our family. My kids are so blessed to have a father like him and I’m very grateful to have him in my life.”

What do you enjoy doing together as a family?

“We like to work out at the gym with our kids and swim!”

(If you would like Doc Rob to be part of your wellness journey, contact his clinic at mobile no. 0905-444-8175. His Instagram handle is DocRob74 while his Facebook page is Doc Rob’s Chiropractic Wellness Clinic.)

PATRICIA JAVIER
