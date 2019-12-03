Patricia Javier first to win international beauty title

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Patricia Javier has been crowned as the first ever Noble Queen of the Universe last Sunday at the Manila Hotel.

She bested 20 other candidates from different countries.

Filipina Marie France Imelda Papin Carrion (Philippines-Bicol) was the Noble Queen International followed by Noble Queen Globe Beau Singson Villanueva (Australia), Noble Queen Tourism Anna Rabtsun Baylosis (Russia), Noble Queen Earth Jill Chapman (West Coast USA), First Runner-up Ritchell Catt (Guam) and Second Runner-up Sylvia Kim (Korea).

In her Instagram account, Patricia thanked her family, friends and followers for all the prayers and support.

“Thank you so much to all my family, friends and followers for all your prayers and full support with my journey,” she wrote.

Javier joined Binibining Pilipinas 1998 but failed to take home a crown.

Last year, Patricia won as Mrs. Universe Philippines 2019, but backed out from the Mrs. Universe pageant in December 2019 to January 2020 as it coincides with her planned family vacation in California.