Michelle Dee describes ideal shoes as Jimmy Choo’s Made-to-Order service returns

MANILA, Philippines — The famed Made-to-Order service of London luxury fashion house Jimmy Choo has returned to the Philippines – perfect for would-be brides – and even for singles just looking for a bling for a night out – such as Michelle Dee.

Since Miss Universe Philippines 2024 finals is now less than a month away, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 is now on the lookout for the perfect shoes to don on the night she makes her final walk as a reigning queen.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Michelle shared how she would customize her own Jimmy Choos.

“Honestly, I’m a black and white girl or neutrals, so I would choose anything with that. I love experimenting every now and then also, so I do like touches of color, sometimes I do like a little bling, so it really depends on what I’m customizing it for. I’m really considering something I can use for a very high moment in my life, a special moment, but a great staple piece is what I’m looking for right now,” she shared.

According to her, if she is looking for something to wear for day-to-day, then she would go for more basic and casual colors.

For those who want to customize their own shoes like Michelle, Jimmy Choo has expanded its highly successful Made-to-Order service to include additional styles and fabric options, with 25 silhouettes across shoes from September 2023.

The Made-to-Order service invites customers to bring their dream styles to life, combining the innovative spirit of the London design studio with time-honored Italian craftsmanship, where each bespoke design is hand-finished by its team of master artisans in Florence, Italy.

The increased Made-to-Order offering is composed of a curated wardrobe of the label’s most iconic styles and future classics with shoe styles perfect for day-to-night wear – from strappy sandals and sneakers – designed to work for every occasion. Icons including the Love and Azia – both available in a range of heights – remain, while red carpet favorites such as barely-there Alva and Sacaria 85 have been added to the lineup.

Fabrics are available in the full spectrum of colors and sumptuous finishes including include leather, satin, velvet, Swarovski crystal, glitter, and lace, with the introduction of a shimmer suede with Swarovski crystals and satin with all-over pearls.

Custom monogramming and engraving add the final touch for truly one-of- a-kind designs. Clients can add up to four characters from an alphabet of blue or golden letters, numbers, and symbols to create their unique signature or commemorate a special six-digit date on the soles of their bespoke shoes.

Alternatively, an engraved gold or silver plaque may be added to the soles of bespoke shoes. Each of the bespoke pieces is handcrafted in Italy for 12 to 14 weeks after the initial design consultation and delivered in an exclusive velvet box – making it a bespoke luxury service from start to finish.

“Jimmy Choo was founded in the craft of bespoke: creating beautiful, unique shoes for special occasions, a true fairy-tale moment. That idea is part of our DNA, our soul. For the twenty-first century, we echo those roots with our Made-to-Order proposal, offering the chance to participate in the creation of your own dream shoe or bag - choosing the style, materials and colors,” stated the brand’s Creative Director, Sandra Choi.

For its Spring 2024 campaign, the brand travels to Ibiza, featuring model Vivienne Rohner. Statement Glamour is the season’s raison d'être, focusing on a powerful lineup of assertive shoes and accessories that command attention, delivering glamour from day to night. Modern monochromes and graphic applications are playful yet confident.

The brand’s signature Drop Heel evolves with sleek micro-heel slingbacks and strappy sandals. Vivienne embodies the confident and empowered mood of the Jimmy Choo woman with her magnetic presence and effortless style.

The label’s signature Avenue motif - a dynamic journey interpreted as the house’s distinctive matelassé across accessories and footwear, evolves into a modern graphic, executed in contrasting colors. In powerful monochrome, these angular patchworks animate the surface of the Blake knee-high boot – featuring a sharply pointed toe and slender wedge heel - the Avenue Quad and the Avenue Soift Shoulder, which relaxes the style, in a single, buttery tonality.

This new, modern take on the classic notion of two-tone, is also highlighted on the vibrant Azie block heel sandal, juxtaposing sky and navy blue. The Drop Heel, first introduced for Winter 2023, continues its evolution - commanding attention, the heel becomes the focal point on the sleek, minimal Amos sandal and the Amel 50mm slingback.

Complementing the Spring 2024 campaign is Korean K-pop sensation and global brand ambassador Mi-Yeon, who was photographed on location against the refined elegance of Milan. Mi-Yeon dominates the lens, showcasing spotlight-stealing shoes and accessories that capture statement glamour, the collection’s central theme. Mi-Yeon serves as the label’s muse for the season, bringing to life the brand’s playful and fearless spirit with a series of short films, transmitting the confident energy of the fashion house.

For this year’s Bridal collection, the brand offers new and iconic styles, fusing timeless glamour with design expertise. The house’s commitment to craftsmanship is seen throughout the collection, showcasing hand-designed elements and exquisite pieces that are meant to be celebrated, and cherished, forever.

This season’s bridal collection sees a curated selection of the brand’s most definitive silhouettes, featuring a myriad of pearl-embellished pieces that would make a beautiful pairing to any wedding wardrobe. These pieces are not just for one day - their style endures time and time again for special occasions or to elevate any outfit. Debuting a sculptural anklet inspired by haute jewelry, the Ottilia 90 elevates the concept of jewelry for the feet, an idea that is central to the brand’s design DNA. Each anklet is finished with a pearl embellishment engraved with the brand name and a crystal sphere finished with approximately 167 hand-applied crystals.

The Sacoria 85 is a modern wedge combining 3,000 hand-finished pearl embellishments with clean lines. A modern evolution of the legendary Lance shoe, Azia 95 is the ultimate strappy sandal. The double strap detail, inspired by a kiss, is a brand signature and is especially designed to elongate the leg by gently dipping below the ankle.

The Micro Bon Bon, a pearl-embellished iteration of the Bon Bon, is inspired by contrasts - hard yet soft, sweet yet bold. Each of these mini evening bags is finished with approximately 1,800 pearl embellishments, which are hand-applied for over seven days.

New to the collection is an “ice blue hue,” plays out across a curated selection of shoes. These contemporary pieces make the perfect “something blue” for modern brides who want to stay true to their personal style.

In the Philippines, Jimmy Choo is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 3, Shangri-La Plaza, and Rustan’s Makati, or online via Trunc.ph.

From these new collections, the pieces that caught Michelle’s eyes were matching shoes and bags.

“I really love that collection wherein the shoes match the bag. Of course, I always go for the black variant,” said the actress, who won as Miss Universe 2023 top 10 finalist, wearing a black Mark Bumgarner number.

Givenchy opens new Philippine stores

SSI/Released The brand's new Greenbelt 4 boutique

French luxury fashion label Givenchy recently opened its new stores in Greenbelt 4 and Solaire Resort Entertainment City, in addition to its Shangri-La Plaza Mall East Wing store. In the Philippines, the brand is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. (SSI).

Givenchy proudly presents “Effortless Elegance," a meticulously curated, minimalist collection of luxurious essentials for men, crafted to cater to the tastes of a discerning clientele.

Inspired by the timeless spirit of Hubert de Givenchy's "Givenchy Gentleman" — a perennial reference in men's wear since 1969 — the brand’s latest creations for men seamlessly intertwine refined classics with contemporary sensibilities and effortless dressing. Composed of deceptively sophisticated silhouettes in high-quality fabrics, it showcases the House's art of tailoring know-how, executed with meticulous

attention to every detail.

Defined by nonchalance with a dash of flamboyance, this season's new collection focuses on fluid suiting and easy, straight trousers paired tonally with a button-down shirt, or a roomy jacquard knit. Meanwhile, timeless staples like the all-terrain black utility jacket and varsity inspired outerwear give the lineup a subtle hint of nostalgia.