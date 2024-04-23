Belo Medical Group leads in pioneering beauty booster Profhilo in Philippines; receives top award

MANILA, Philippines — For years now, Belo Medical Group has pioneered in the country Profhilo, a low-maintenance injectable that moisturizes and lifts the face, prevents skin from sagging and slows down aging. As such, the group received Neoasia’s prestigious Platinum Award as the No. 1 in Profhilo in the Philippines.

Neoasia, Asia's leading authority in cutting-edge medical aesthetic technologies, is the maker of Profhilo.

As expected, only a true visionary can introduce a phenomenal product to the market: Dr. Vicki Belo.

Like many of her Belo babies, Dr. Belo is a personal fan of Profhilo as the ultimate beauty booster. She was easily able to discern that Profhilo would be a well-loved treatment for Filipinos who want transformative beauty without the risks that come with invasive procedures.

Photo Release Dr. Vicki Belo and Dr. Hayden Kho Jr. with Belo Medical Group’s team of doctors

In her acceptance speech for the Neoasia Platinum Award, Dr. Belo goes personal: she desired to find a treatment like Profhilo for 34 years, when other treatments didn’t work for her personally, especially in less popular target areas like the neck.

“I am so happy to say that we have a 100% success rate and satisfaction rate from the patients who tried [Profhilo]. It’s very rare to find a product like that,” she exclaims.

Neoasia's expertise and Belo Medical Group's pioneering spirit make this a partnership of Dr. Belo’s dreams.

With this Neoasia Platinum Award, Belo Medical Group continues to inspire confidence and transformation one Profhilo treatment at a time.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Belo Medical Group. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.