Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates sizzle in sarong wraps at Grand Parade of Beauties

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 27, 2023 | 2:51pm
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates at the Grand Parade of Beauties held last May 22, 2023 in Araneta, Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — In lieu of the annual Santacruzan parade, the 40 official Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates donned identical floral-designed bikinis and sarong wraps instead of sagala gowns for this year's Grand Parade of Beauties around the Araneta City streets. 

The Mayflower spectacle was scrapped this year. Onlookers said that the parade was still "blessed" because it drizzled before it started and rained right after the event.

Starting at the Novotel Manila driveway, the parade turned right to Gen. McArthur Avenue before turning right along EDSA, passing by the front of Farmer's Market and Farmer's Plaza. It then turned right along Aurora Boulevard, then entered Gen. Aguinaldo Avenue before turning left to Gen. McArthur Avenue, encircling Ali Mall, then headed for a roundabout at the Red Gate, en route to the Green Gate where the candidates converged for a short introduction and photo opportunity.

The Grand Parade of Beauties is the last public activity for the candidates before the final show. Until then, the girls will be busy with rehearsals, last-minute photo shoots and wardrobe fittings. Though not as grand as the previous year, the 40 delegates still managed to gather a sizeable crowd along the parade's route.

Also gracing the late afternoon event were Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up Stacey Gabriel, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano and Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, who will represent the country in Tokyo, Japan this coming October.

To  be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, the 59th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on Sunday, May 28, at 9:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Analysis: Who will make it to the final round of Binibining Pilipinas 2023?

