Cebu bishop, archdiocese react to viral Santo NiÃ±o costume; Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidate apologizes

Cebu bishop, archdiocese react to viral Santo Niño costume; Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidate apologizes

Binibining Pilipinas candidate Joy Dacoron wearing a Sto. Nino-inspired costume with the famed Cebu church in the background. The former professional athlete is among the candidates of the annual pageant.

MANILA, Philippines — A Cebu bishop and the Archdiocese of Cebu said that they had no idea Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidate Joy Dacoron would wear a likeness of the Sto. Niño costume while shooting on the grounds of the church as part of her costume for the national pageant.

Auxiliary Bishop of Cebu, Bishop Ruben Labajo, said in a statement in Bisaya, that neither the Archdiocese of Cebu nor the Augustinian friars were aware of the beauty queen wearing the Sto. Niño costume on church grounds. Their permission was for her to shoot with the church on the background.

“I didn’t have any idea that she would promote the vestment of Sto. Niño as national costume and even more, the Augustinian priests do not know about this," Labajo said in a statement.

"My costume symbolizes unwavering faith and pays tribute to our province’s patron. The Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu is a source of inspiration and strength of numerous Catholic faithful. I am one of those,” wrote Dacoron on her social media page.

According to the former collegiate and professional volleyball player, she prays to the Sto. Niño especially after her father died due to an accident.

“The Sto. Niño paved the way for me to shed off my doubts and made me realize that everything happens for a reason. In gratitude, I am sharing this faith on the national stage,” she said on her social media.

'I feel offended'

Several Catholics and devotees of the Sto. Niño shared their sentiments on the beauty queen's post.

"I hope this doesn’t offend you. You are a beautiful woman with full of potentials. The costume is very pretty but as a catholic I feel offended. This is probably not your fault that’s why it’s very important to collaborate with your designers and your stylists and know what is appropriate and what is not. I’m sure you are an intelligent girl. You know what is wrong and what is right but always seek out the opinions of others. The people around you might be your friends but they can also be your downfall. The damage has been done but in the future always think when is entertainment becomes offensive and when is too much too much. Anyway, Good Luck!" one fan said.

Another one wrote: "As a Snr Santo Niño devotee this doesnt look good to me. I feel offended that these women will do anything just to get the attention they crave! and how funny that they always say this is to pay homage/tribute. For me it felt that you dont respect the devotees and the "Sacred Image" Sacred gani na tapos youll showcase it in a national stage where it becomes an entertainment!"

Another one stressed that Dacoron should have shown respect for the Sto. Niño.

"I know your intention is good but regardless of the back story unta dili nalang gamiton ang vestment sa balaang bata as National Costume as a respect nalang kay Sto.Niño, sa Catholic Community and sa tanang deboto ni Sto.Niño. There are a lot national costume pwede pilian but please not this. Goodluck on you Bb. Journey Ms. Joy," the fan said.

Dacoron, in an interview with the Inquirer, apologized to those offended.

“It was not my intention to desecrate our Señor Santo Niño. I deeply love our señor. If you only knew the stories I could tell because of my faith in him that is so deep, I will tell them all,” she said. “Let’s all spread love, and have that faith in our heart that our connection with one another will remain, because only faith can unite us."

National Costume on view

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), organizers of the annual Binibining Pilipinas pageant, unveiled the 2023 Binibining Pilipinas national costume photo exhibit at the activity center of the Gateway Mall.

Photographed by Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes, the 7-foot portraits gave mall goers a glimpse into the intricate costumes created for the official 40 candidates, as assembled and executed by their respective designers.

Here's the complete list of the official candidates, their official numbers, the city or province they represent and the designer(s) creating their respective national costumes:

1) Jewel Cyrene Bea - Quezon City (Marbin Garcia)

2) Elaiza Dee Alzona - Zambales (Mandy Linic)

3) Lyra Punsalan - Pampanga (Mak Tumang)

4) Paulina Labayo - Naga City, Bicol Region (Marvin Baloloy)

5) Gianna Llanes - Palayan City, Nueva Ecija (Mico Decena)

6) Angelica Lopez - Palawan (Patrick Isorena)

7) Allhia Estores - Parañaque (Erjohn Dela Serna)

8) Mirjan Hipolito - Angeles City (Cholo Ayuyao)

9) Babyerna Liong - Tacloban City (Er Stephen Alvarado)

10) Rasha Cortez Al Enzi - Urdaneta, Pangasinan (Er Stephen Alvarado)

11) Kiaragel Gregorio - Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija (Nick Guarino)

12) Xena Ramos - Santolan, Pasig (Jomar Peralta/Richter Masangkay)

13) Samantha Dana Bug-os - Oriental Mindoro (Michael Jayzon Dela Cruz)

14) Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano - Albay (SD Artistree)

15) Jessielen Salvador - Aklan (Lyndon Dalida Jr.)

16) Atasha Reign Parani - Gen. Trias, Cavite (Karl Balad)

17) Tracy Lois Bedua - Iloilo City (Tata Blas Penuela)

18) Andrea Marie Sulangi - Morong, Bataan (Edwin Uy)

19) Julia Mae Mendoza - Roxas City, Capiz (Edwin Uy)

20) Julianne Rose Reyes - Cavite (Mark Evalo/JM Yang)

21) Paola Allison Araño - Batangas (Patrick Isorena)

22) Anje Mae Manipol - Quezon Province (John Robert Bombani)

23) Zoe Bernardo Santiago - Manila (Klevin Bartolaba)

24) Anna Valencia Lakrini - Bataan (Axel Que)

25) Yesley Cabanos - Caloocan) (Michael Barassi/Andrea Fairies)

26) Rheema Adakkoden - Camarines Sur (Justine Navato)

27) Zeah Nestle Pala - Tarlac Province (Jomar Peralta/Richter Masangkay)

28) Katrina Sese - Tarlac City (Jorick Lopez Limpas/Rommel Espiritu)

29) Trisha Martinez - Laguna (Louie Pangilinan)

30) Charismae Almarez - Gen. Luna, Quezon (Roy Aquino)

31) April Angelu Barro - Cagayan de Oro (Odelon Simpao)

32) Sharmaine Magdasoc - Ortigas, Pasig (Roy Aquino)

33) Katrina Anne Johnson - Davao del Sur (Jeff Doromal)

34) Joy Dacoron - Cebu Province (Chino Ledesma Christopherson)

35) Sofia Lopez Galve - Rizal (Patrick Isorena)

36) Mary Chiles Balana - Hermosa, Bataan (Daniel Manila)

37) Pia Isabel Duloguin - Misamis Occidental (Bambam Bornales)

38) Lea Macapagal - Dinalupihan, Bataan (Raymond Granados)

39) Loraine Jara - Bulacan (Roman Sebastian)

40) Candy Vollinger - Catanduanes (Joven Añonuevo/Jonel Añonuevo)

The National Costume fashion show will unfold at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City on May 18, a few hours after the press presentation of the 40 official delegates.

The 59th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on May 28, 9:30 p.m. in Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 unveils candidates' portraits in glam shot exhibit