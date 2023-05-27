^

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 27, 2023 | 1:18pm
Analysis: Who will make it to the final round of Binibining Pilipinas 2023?
The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates in their national costumes (from left): Candy Vollinger (Catanduanes), Mirjan Hipolito (Angeles City), Anje Mae Manipol (Quezon Province) and Angelica Lopez (Palawan).
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Of the 40 Binibini hopefuls, who among them will ultimately make it to the Top 5 round? In a few hours, we will know.

While in years past the preliminaries were held separately from the national costume fashion show, the organizers fused all three into a single event this year. After parading in identical swimsuits by Justine Aliman, the ladies scorched the lengthy runway in their respective evening gowns and capped the evening in their fabulously created costumes.

All of the girls presented their national costumes, as shown in their respective portraits at the national costume gallery/exhibit, with the exception of Cebu Province's Joy Dacoron who replaced her Sto.Niño ensemble with a Sinulog Queen outfit. After receiving flak on social media, the former volleyball athlete apologized to devotees who were irked by her choice of costume.

At the culmination of the preliminaries, only one special award was handed out. Miss Black Beauty was awarded to Bataan's Anna Valencia Lakrini, who, pundits say, is a shoo-in for the pageant's top crown.

After weighing in on the individual performances in the swimwear and evening gown preliminaries, here are the 13 candidates who we felt would make the first cut. They are:

  • Eliza Dee Alzona (Zambales)
  • Gianna Llanes (Palayan City, Nueva Ecija)
  • Angelica Lopez (Palawan)
  • Mirjan Hipolito (Angeles City)
  • Kiaragel Gregorio (Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija)
  • Jeane Isabelle Bilasano (Albay)
  • Anje Mae Manipol (Quezon Province)
  • Anna Valencia Lakrini (Bataan)
  • Trisha Martinez (Laguna)
  • April Angelu Barro (Cagayan de Oro)
  • Joy Dacoron (Cebu Province)
  • Lea Macapagal (Dinalupihan, Bataan)
  • Candy Vollinger (Catanduanes)

There are at least five more ladies who were under our radar and, should they outperform those in our list, could easily replace them in the semifinal round. The best of luck to all the delegates!

With special numbers from celebrity performers Vice Ganda and Darren Espanto, and guest appearances from Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2014 MJ Lastimosa and reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg, the 59th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on Sunday night, May 28, at 8 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

RELATED: 'Pageants gave me hope': Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg to grace Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation

